PITTSBURGH – For the first time this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on a winning streak after defeating the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons in back-to-back weeks. The Steelers now own a 5-7 record after a 2-6 start to the season.
“We had an opportunity to stack a victory and that's something that we hadn't done, and so that's a significant step,” coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday.
“Hopefully it’s a springboard for us as we move forward. Absolutely we need it to be,” Tomlin added. “The sand’s running through the hourglass in terms of us stating a case for ourselves.”
Both of the team’s most recent wins have come on the road, something Tomlin said is significant.
“If you're going to be a team in this thing, you got to make venue and game location a nonfactor in terms of performance,” Tomlin said.
'Apply that pressure'
Against Atlanta, the Steelers had a 13-point lead in the third quarter but only won by three after the Falcons’ running game gained some traction in the second half.
The Steelers were able to buckle down late, with the offense making some key first downs that forced the Falcons to burn their timeouts. When the offense stalled, Pressley Harvin had a perfect punt that Miles Boykin downed at the Atlanta 2-yard line with 42 seconds remaining in the game. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off Marcus Mariota on the first play of the next drive, sealing the win for the Steelers.
“I also was pleased with the playmaking down the stretch,” Tomlin said. “I just think that's the signature of December football. The NFL is comprised of one-score games and so oftentimes your ability to make plays down the stretch will determine the outcome of games. I like what we did in the waning moments of the game in all three phases.”
“That's what that's what you have to do in December,” Tomlin said. “We better develop an appetite for that. Anybody that's committed to winning here in December better develop an appetite for that.”
Tomlin was asked what it is about December football that rejuvenates him.
“Man, as the road gets narrow, it makes you or it breaks you,” Tomlin responded. “You feel that pressure or you apply that pressure. It’s my preference to apply it and it's my job to make sure our team shares that sentiment. “
Facing the Ravens
On Sunday, the Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens, who are currently in first place in the AFC North with an 8-4 record.
The Ravens may be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was injured on Sunday in a game against the Denver Broncos.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh classified the injury as week to week.
If Jackson cannot go, Tyler Huntley would get the start. Huntley stepped in after Jackson was injured against the Broncos and led the Ravens on a 16-play, 91-yard drive that ended in a 2-yard rushing score by Huntley with 28 seconds remaining to give Baltimore a 10-9 victory.
Huntley has played in 11 games in his three seasons with the Ravens and started four, including last year’s season finale against the Steelers. The Steelers won that game, 16-13 in overtime. The loss eliminated the Ravens from the playoffs. Huntley was 16-of-31 for 141 yards and two interceptions.
Despite Huntley’s performance against the Steelers last year, Tomlin is expecting him to be better based on gaining more experience.
“We better assume that he’s going to be significantly better,” Tomlin said. “We have been in a stadium with him, but we're not finding comfort in that we're preparing to see a much better guy and more experienced guy, a guy that's learned from that exposure.”
Disgruntled Pickens
Tomlin was asked about rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who was caught on camera during the Falcons game looking visibly frustrated. Pickens was targeted just twice in Atlanta and caught one pass for two yards.
The coach was not upset with Pickens, saying he wants players who have a competitive spirit.
“I’d rather say 'whoa' than 'sic ‘em.' I want a guy that wants to be a significant part of what it is that we do,” Tomlin said. “Now the appropriate and professional and mature way to express that, we're growing and working on and we will continue.
"But that spirit, that competitive spirit, the guy that wants to ball, now I want that guy. You know, I would imagine TJ (Watt) wants to lay the quarterback down more. We got competitors.
“This is professional football,” Tomlin continued. “These guys know that they have to deliver and so for a guy that wants to do that, I'm not going to make that a negative, no matter how silly I think the commentary is or people talking about him expressing frustrations and stuff and trying to make it a negative storyline. I laugh at that.
“Again, that's one of the reasons why we're continually progressing because we're capable of tuning that BS out.”
Injury updates
On the injury front, Tomlin said that right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor will practice early in the week after injuring his shoulder against the Falcons. Okorafor was able to finish out the game in Atlanta.
Tomlin added that Watt and Larry Ogunjobi may be limited in practice for the second straight week. Watt was limited in practice with a rib injury throughout last week before playing against the Falcons. Ogunjobi has a toe injury that saw him miss a practice last week, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice and played in Sunday’s game.
The coach added that kicker Chris Boswell and cornerback William Jackson III are eligible to come off injured reserve, though how they look in practice will dictate if they are added to the active roster.
Boswell has missed the past five games with a groin injury while Jackson has been dealing with a back injury. Jackson has yet to play in a game since the Steelers acquired him from the Washington Commanders at the trade deadline.
