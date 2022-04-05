SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – The last of 150,000 native trees will be planted at Flight 93 National Memorial later this month.
According to Friends of Flight 93 Executive Director Donna Gibson, the two-day effort during Earth Day weekend is slated to bring an end to the longest-running volunteer project at the memorial.
“Plant a Tree at Flight 93 has been a tremendous event and represents one of the most successful and popular volunteer activities at the Memorial," said Fred Lukachinsky, president of the Friends of Flight 93.
This year, he said, more than 500 volunteers will plant 14,000 seedlings over 20 acres to bring the project to a close.
Over the past 10 years, the effort has changed the park's landscape, completing one living portion of architect Paul Murdoch's vision for the property.
In doing so, it has helped bring a swathe of reclaimed strip mine back to life, Friends of Flight 93 Executive Director Donna Gibson told The Tribune-Democrat.
Rows of trees have established a natural wind breaker for the park Visitors Center and young Memorial Groves, she said.
More than 60 native species of bees have made homes on the property, as well as 141 species of birds, she said.
"This project is bringing life back to this property," Gibson said.
That also includes the return of young American Chestnut trees, which were nearly eradicated by blight in the 20th century.
Flight 93 officials said the Chestnut plantings represent the largest concentration of "restoration" trees in North America.
The volunteers' work will not end, however, said Gibson and Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen Clark, whose memorial preserves the story of Flight 93 and the 40 heroes who lost their lives in the crash.
“The Flight 93 National Memorial partnership plans to continue the tradition of bringing volunteers together and working on various elements across the 2,200-acre memorial landscape,” Clark said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.