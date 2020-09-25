JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A large sign hangs on the fence of Charles and Jamie Nagle's East Taylor Township home. It pays tribute to the couple's 3-year-old son, Eastin Charles, who died June 12 following an accident in the family's swimming pool.
The Nagles, both members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, were not home when the incident took place. They were in the Philadelphia area where they were deployed in response to civil unrest in the city.
On Monday, June 8, Eastin was at home with his twin brother Donovan, 7-year-old sister Carlene, 10-year-old brother Anthony and 13-year-old sister Briena.
No one knows exactly how and why Eastin got into the pool. Like most toddlers, he was an adventurer, his parents say. He also loved the water.
Charlie's first indication that something was wrong was when he received an urgent phone call from his oldest daughter saying that Eastin had been found unresponsive in the pool.
It was approximately 9:30 a.m.
While Charlie made frantic calls for help, Anthony performed CPR on his little brother. Jamie said Anthony learned the life-saving technique at a fire department function.
“It kicked in and his reaction was to do what he was taught,” she said. “For a 10-year-old to be able to do that ...
“We tell him all the time that it was a huge thing he did. He gave us the chance to say goodbye.”
Emergency personnel quickly arrived at the home and Eastin was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and then transferred by medical helicopter to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
The Pennsylvania National Guard arranged for a Blackhawk helicopter to transport the Nagles from Fort Indiantown Gap to Pittsburgh, where they were met by Allegheny County police officers who transported them to the hospital to be with Eastin.
Over the next three days, the toddler fought for his life while family and friends stood watch and prayed.
After three days, the medical team had an honest discussion with the parents and a test to determine brain function was done on Eastin. The results showed no activity and his family made the agonizing decision to let him go. At 3:08 p.m., June 12, the little boy went to be “with Jesus,” a sign on the family's fence says.
Jamie and Charlie say the little boy's desire to be a hero came true on June 12 when the family decided to donate his organs so others could live. His kidneys, intestines, and pancreas went to a 31-year-old woman, his liver to a 4-year-old boy, and his heart to a 1-year old boy.
But Eastin's legacy goes beyond those gifts of life. His family has set up a foundation, Eastin Charles Foundation, to raise money to help others.
A corn hole tournament will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mitchell Park in Jackson Township. The event is open to the public. Teams can compete in the social bracket for a $30 registration fee. The competitive bracket is $50 a team and includes T-shirts.
Donations can be made on the foundation's Facebook page.
“Our goal is to provide water safety classes, swimming lessons and CPR classes to mainly children under the age of 18,” Charlie said. “We want to prevent other families from going through the nightmare we went through.
“Eastin was loved by so many people and that showed with all the support we have received following this tragedy. He would bring a smile to everyone’s face. He is missed by so many people.
“This will never get easier.”
