JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Most women who get breast cancer have no identifiable family history of the disease.
The American Cancer Society estimates only 5-10% of breast cancer are linked to known genetic mutations that run in families.
But while the average woman has about a one in eight chance of getting breast cancer, women with known genetic mutations can have up to an eight in 10 lifetime risk, genetic counselor Kim Knapp said in Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“BRCA1 and BRCA2 are the two most common gene mutations that are known to increase your risk for breast and ovarian cancer,” Knapp said. “Each one incurs a different risk, but, in general, there is up to a 60% lifetime risk of ovarian cancer up to about an 80% risk of breast cancer.”
BRCA is an abbreviation for BReast CAncer gene.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation’s website says that everyone has the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes as part of the human DNA makeup.
The genes are known as suppressor genes because they help repair breaks in the DNA.
The breaks can lead to cancer and uncontrolled tumor growth, the website says.
But when there is an inherited mutation in one of the BRCA genes, it may no longer function as a cancer suppressor.
“Because of this, people with a BRCA gene mutation are more likely to develop breast cancer, and more likely to develop cancer at a younger age,” the website says.
“The carrier of the mutated gene can also pass a gene mutation down to his or her offspring.”
The BRCA genes also increase men’s chance of getting breast cancer, prostate cancer or pancreatic cancer.
In addition to Windber, Conemaugh Health System, UPMC Health System and Indiana Regional Medical Center offer genetic counseling.
The region’s breast surgery and gynecology teams talk to patients about their family histories of cancer. Those who have several close relatives with breast or ovarian cancer and those with numerous cancer patients in their extended families are referred to genetic counselors.
If a strong history is found, the counselor can order genetic testing that is covered by most medical insurance. Most programs offer gene panel testing that includes other gene mutations known to increase the risk of various cancers.
“The bigger panel we’re doing now is an 84-gene panel, where 13 years ago, it was two,” Knapp said. “The price went from $4,000 to $250.”
Knapp said she has completed genetic testing on about 10 members of an area family with a history of the BRCA2 gene mutation.
“The good thing about all of that was none of them have had cancer yet,” Knapp said.
“That’s the reason we want to test them. We want to do it before they get the cancer so they can enter into the high-risk screening and prevent the cancer.”
Those who test positive for the mutations have a few options, Knapp said.
Women can opt for high-risk screening with a clinical breast exam by a physician every six months.
At the same time, they would have either a screening mammogram or magnetic resonance imaging screen, alternating every six months. They also visit their gynecologist more often to check for ovarian cancer.
Some women choose to take more direct action and have preventive surgery, also known as prophylactic surgery. That includes a double mastectomy and surgical removal of the ovaries, at least.
Because researchers find that ovarian cancer often begins in the fallopian tubes, Knapp said doctors are now encouraged to remove them along with the ovaries.
If the genetic mutation is discovered later in life, women in their 70s and 80s are more likely to choose the high-risk screening option, Dr. Renée Arlow said from Conemaugh East Hills, 1450 Scalp Ave.
“They are avoiding major surgery,” she said.
Men with BRCA mutations can have their chest areas checked by a doctor every six months, along with additional screening for prostate and pancreatic cancer.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
