A homegrown defense contractor is looking to boost its workforce this fall.
Richland Township-based Concurrent Technologies Corp. and its for-profit affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corp., are looking to hire at least 30 new employees over the next three to six months to support ongoing and anticipated projects, company officials said in a release to media.
"Our organizations have recently renewed existing alliances with longtime partners and clients and formed ties with new ones, expanding our opportunities for growth," CTC President and CEO Edward Sheehan Jr. said.
"We're grateful that our products and services are in demand. Now, we need to build our team to handle the growing needs."
CTC's companies have approximately 450 employees across the Johnstown area; Washington, D.C., Annapolis Junction, Maryland; and Springfield, Virginia, spokeswoman Dianne Frye DeLisa said.
Approximately 300 work at CTC's Johnstown facilities, and six more are projected to be added "mostly in software and other information technology" fields in the coming months, she said.
There's potential for as many as 50 employees to be added by early next year, officials said.
Positions CTC is looking to fill include systems/software engineers, information/cyber security experts, data scientists, safety and sustainability analysts and policy specialists, as well as occupational health professionals, test engineers and workforce development/training experts.
Other specialized positions include artificial intelligence/machine learning and industrial hygienists.
To learn more, visit www.ctc.com or www.evc.ctc.com for job descriptions and requirements.
