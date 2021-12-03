PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The announced sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins will connect the five-time NHL championship-winning franchise with several successful sports and entertainment organizations with a reach that includes baseball, hockey, soccer, auto racing and television programming.
The Penguins have been owned by former player Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle for the past 22 years. But a deal finalized Monday will put the Pittsburgh team under the banner of the Fenway Sports Group – which owns the Boston Red Sox baseball team.
FSG acquired controlling interest of the team, though Lemieux and Burkle will both remain part of the ownership group. FSG bills itself as “a global sports, marketing, media, entertainment and real estate portfolio.”
John Affleck, the Knight Chair in Sports Journalism and Society at Penn State's John Curley Center for Sports Journalism, said the transaction involving the Pittsburgh team and the New England group follows a growing sports ownership pattern.
"From a national and global perspective, the Pens' sale is another example of consolidation of owners across pro sports leagues all over," Affleck said. "And increasingly, it seems, pro teams are bought and sold in a global market. For one small example, I was just in Scotland, where four out of 10 teams in the Scottish Premier League are owned at least in part by people with strong American ties. So out-of-towners buying beloved local teams has become pretty common."
The company was originally formed in 2001 under the name New England Sports Ventures when John W. Henry joined with television producer Tom Werner and former Baltimore Orioles executive Larry Lucchino, among other investors, to purchase the Boston Red Sox.
Henry is the principal owner of FSG. Since he bought the Red Sox in 2001, the team has won four World Series titles after an 86-year drought.
Henry is also the owner and publisher of The Boston Globe and FSG owns 80 percent of the New England Sports Network (NESN).
Jeremy Jacobs, owner of the Boston Bruins, holds the other 20 percent. NESN broadcasts Red Sox and Bruins games throughout New England.
Jacobs is not a part of FSG but is Chairman of the NHL Board of Governors, which must approve of the sale of the Penguins to FSG before it becomes official. It is widely expected that the Board of Governors will approve the sale before the end of the year. According to The Boston Globe, the Bruins and Jacobs were kept abreast of the talks between FSG and the Penguins.
FSG Chairman Tom Werner was a successful television producer prior to his career in baseball, partnering with producer Marcy Carsey in the Carsey-Werner company, which generated such shows as "Roseanne," "The Cosby Show" and "That ‘70s Show."
Lucchino is a Pittsburgh native and a graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School. He is the President/CEO emeritus of the Red Sox. Lucchino served as President/CEO form 2002-15 and was responsible for bringing general manager Theo Epstein to the Red Sox from the San Diego Padres, where Lucchino served as President/CEO from 1995-2001. Epstein was the general manager for the Red Sox when the team broke "the Curse of the Bambino" by winning the 2004 World Series.
Current Red Sox President/CEO Sam Kennedy became a partner in FSG in March after working for the Red Sox since 2015 as president after Lucchino retired from his executive positions with the team. Prior to his stint with the Red Sox, Kennedy served as COO/President of Fenway Sports Management, a sports marketing agency owned and operated by FSG.
Kennedy was involved in the 2010 purchase of Liverpool Football Club by FSG.
Michael S. Gordon is the president of FSG and is mainly responsible for managing Liverpool FC.
Vice Chairman David Ginsberg also serves as Vice Chairman of the Red Sox. Ginsberg provides financial consulting services to FSG and its subsidiaries. Phillip H. Morse also serves as Vice Chairman of both FSG and the Red Sox after becoming a Red Sox partner in 2002. Morse previously founded the North American Instrument Company, a medical device company that was later sold to Pfizer.
Now known as RFK Racing, FSG purchased 50 percent of stock car organization Roush Racing, which competes in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2007.
In 2010, FSG acquired the Liverpool Football Club soccer team of the English Premier League. Liverpool has won both the Premier League and the Champions League since being purchased by FSG.
NBA star LeBron James and his longtime business partners Maverick Carter and Paul Wachter were announced as FSG partners in March 2021. James had owned a two percent stake in Liverpool FC individually before joining FSG.
James, Carter, and Wachter are also investors in the Pasadena-based Blaze Pizza chain. James and Carter own production company SpringHill Entertainment and last fall, James became an investor in the tequila company Lobos 1707.
So, how should Pittsburgh sports fans see this move?
Affleck predicts the response will be largely favorable – if the Penguins continue to be Stanley Cup contenders.
"On impact, I think Fenway is a group that clearly wants to win and tries to win and actually wins," Affleck said. "So that would point to good things for Pittsburgh in the years to come.
"Will you lose some of the sense that the Pens are truly Yinzers' hometown club? Maybe. Some of that depends on the fans. You likely won't get a player working for the local beer distributor/hockey advertiser in the off season, but those days have been gone for decades, anyway."
