JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Oral history places a two-story home at 662 Main St. as the site where American Red Cross founder Clara Barton began a relief effort after the 1889 Johnstown flood.
The house's location on a slight grade helped preserve it from flood damage, and its distance of only a few yards from a railroad made it a prime location for Barton to receive supplies to aid flood victims, said Johnstown Area Heritage Association Director of Development Deb Winterscheidt.
Today, the 137-year-old house is positioned to be an integral part of Johnstown's Main Street revitalization project.
A nonprofit, Clara Barton House and Garden Inc., is raising funds to not only keep the house from becoming blighted but to renovate it to possibly include Airbnb rooms and a museum.
The organization held a cake and coffee celebration for Barton's 200 birthday Tuesday at the house.
The event showcased work that's been done in the hopes of generating more donor interest to help finish the work.
Clara Barton House and Garden has raised $40,000 since October and needs to raise $10,000 more to secure a matching state grant of $50,000, organization treasurer Bob Eyer said.
That funding would pay for the first phase of the organization's plan to restore the building.
While the interior needs work, the house was open Tuesday to showcase efforts completed so far to stabilize the structure.
Chenoweth Construction owner Kevin Chenoweth has repaired the roof along with other work to complete the first phase of renovations. And he's approached his work with care.
"There's a lot of spirit in this house," he said. "That's something to be thinking about."
At the time Barton visited, the house was owned by a German brewmaster's family. John Ludwig and his family survived the flood at their nearby business in 1889.
Pauline H. Gordon ran her mortuary business there from the early 1970s to 2003. She was Johnstown's premiere African American businesswoman and served on Johnstown city council.
After renovations are complete, the house will memorialize all of those people, Eyer said.
The estimated cost for the second phase of the project is about half a million dollars, which Eyer hopes to raise through state, federal and local grants as well as private donations. That effort will begin in the spring, he said.
The organization's immediate focus is on raising the final $10,000 by the end of the year to complete the first phase.
Vision Together 2025, a Johnstown economic development organization, is also heavily involved in the project to renovate the house.
Vision board member Mike Kane said the renovation is an important goal of the group. "Hopefully we'll be back here soon to celebrate the full ribbon cutting," Kane said.
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic agreed, saying the plans for the house fit into the city's overall goal for developing Main Street.
"For too long, we've been knocking buildings down," he said.
