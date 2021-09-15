JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A plaque on Col. Jacob Higgins’ tombstone at Grandview Cemetery will be rededicated this Saturday – nearly 159 years to the day from when he fought in the Battle of Antietam.
The original bronze marker was installed in 1921, but was pried loose by a vandal for scrap metal about three years ago. An aluminum replica will be unveiled during a ceremony, beginning at 10 a.m.
Higgins, as head of the 125th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, mustered troops from Cambria, Blair and Huntingdon counties. He fought Sept. 17, 1862, at Antietam – a conflict during which there were almost 23,000 combined dead, wounded, missing and captured among the Union and Confederacy.
“It’s really important for us,” said Barbara Zaborowski, a member of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War Susanna Cook Tent 61. “He’s a Civil War veteran, and he fought in the Mexican–American War in 1847. It’s horrible that his marker was desecrated. We’re just doing our thing to honor a Civil War veteran.”
The ceremony will be hosted by Tent 61.
Representatives from the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War Tent 64, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Col. Jacob M. Campbell Camp #14, St. Michael American Legion Post 551 and Richland American Legion Post 849 are expected to attend.
