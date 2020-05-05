U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. wants to create a program to recognize medical personnel involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic that is inspired by the G.I. Bill used to benefit World War II veterans.
In the years after the conflict, the nation assisted those who served with payments for education, low-interest mortgages and business loans, and unemployment compensation.
Casey, later this week, plans to introduce the Pandemic Responders Service Award Act – which would provide financial assistance to individuals engaged in emergency medical services; health care and patient care at hospitals, including janitorial and transport staff, along with laundry and food services; COVID-19-related health care at a doctor’s office, health care center or clinic; home health care, including by direct service providers, personal care attendants and home health aides; behavioral health services, including mental health and substance abuse services; and nursing care and residential care in nursing homes and other facilities.
“It's a different war,” Casey, a Democrat, said during a conference call on Tuesday. “It's not a shooting war, where weapons are being discharged and people are being killed or wounded. It's a war against this virus. And it's nothing less than a war. And these frontline health care workers are soldiers on a battlefield. This is just a different kind of battlefield.”
Casey's proposal would provide an annual award, available for four years, that would be equal to the average cost of in-state tuition at a public institution of higher education. In 2020, that amount is $9,970, a figure that could be adjusted for inflation.
Any qualifying worker who contracts COVID-19 would receive full benefits.
The tax-free award would be based on the amount of time serving in an at-risk situation:
• 100% of benefit: 180 days or more
• 87.5% of benefit: 151-180 days
• 75% of benefit: 121-150 days
• 62.5% of benefit: 91-120 days
• 50% of benefit: 61-90 days
• 37.5% of benefit: 31-60 days
• 25% of benefit: 7-30 days
• 12.5% of benefit: less than 7 days
The money, which would be held in specific accounts administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, could be used for paying off student loan debt, obtaining higher education or saving for the future.
“We know the G.I. Bill in World War II helped,” Casey said. “The number we have is about 16 million benefitted from that. I think this number for health care workers will be obviously higher than that. It will be tens of millions. Whether that is low tens of millions or higher we don't know. We're trying to ascertain those numbers now. You should assume it will be tens of millions of health care workers. And it will be very expensive. But when you're fighting a war and you're responding to the impact of that war, we can't be penny-pinchers.”
