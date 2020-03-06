As the world prepares for the inevitable spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, exchange students at Bishop McCort Catholic High School are relatively unconcerned, according to officials.
“They’ve hardly been fazed by this at all,” McCort Principal Tom Smith said.
Faculty at the school, including independent translator Mandy Yao, approached students from China first about any possible worries.
They haven’t mentioned anything to her, according to Yao, and Smith agreed, that students haven’t come to him with any worries.
“I think I’m more worried than them,” Yao said.
For about six months, Yao has been visiting the school every Friday to hold meetings with exchange students and check in on them.
She’s also been in touch with parents through the WeChat app and they are reporting they aren’t concerned either.
Yao said the parents have generally been asking typical questions about how well their child is sleeping and eating, and how they’re doing in school.
Currently, there are nine students from China enrolled at McCort and six others from parts of the world including Egypt and Russia.
But none are worried about the coronavirus.
With Easter break coming up, Smith said the school has decided to keep the students in town, which the parents agree with.
“They feel it’s most safe for them to stay here,” Yao said.
McCort uses a host family system for their exchange program and it works well, according to Smith.
Looking to the future and graduation in the spring, Smith said if something with the virus were to escalate then the school would continue to work with the host families to accomodate the students.
He said families from outside of the country tend to travel for the event, and if necessary, McCort can set up a video stream for them to watch instead.
Smith also complemented Yao, saying she’s been helpful with the students from China and their adjustment to the United States.
He explained that she helps them feel more comfortable and when necessary, provides a much-needed bridge for the language barrier.
Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 aren’t localized solely to exchange students.
Smith said the school is being proactive and cleaning the buildings thoroughly to try and prevent the spread of any type of infection.
If it comes to it, there may be an alternative method to educating students, though.
McCort recently launched a blended learning academy that mixes in-class education with lessons online.
Smith said next week the administrators are going to “test-drive” lessons through that platform to see if it’s viable.
“We think we can put that together,” Smith said. “We’re looking into a lot of different things.”
So far, there have been 98,000 COVID-19 infections globally and 3,300 death in relation to the virus.
On Friday, it was announced by state officials, that there are two presumed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, one in Delaware County and the other in Wayne County.
The World Health Organization recommends frequent hand washing, maintaining a social distance of at least three feet, avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth and seek medical care if experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing.
