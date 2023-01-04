Bill Behre

As we look back on the year, many of us reflect on the progress made in our lives, communities and world.
We think about how we can improve for those we care about – to be better children to our parents, better partners to our spouses, better role models to the young ones in our lives and better neighbors within our communities.
On college campuses, this time of year also marks a similar touchstone for hundreds of college graduates preparing to make their mark on the world after completing their degrees midyear. It is time for them to reflect on how they will contribute to the world.
Last month, I had the privilege of presenting 600 Slippery Rock University graduates with their diplomas. As I scanned the sea of caps and gowns, I could feel the optimism, hope and determination. I was proud of their accomplishments, knowing how desperately the world needs their creativity, energy and enthusiasm.
The college years are when young adults are exposed to new experiences, new ways of thinking and new people. They’re discovering who they are and who they can be. They’re laying the foundation, not only for what they want to do in life but for who they want to be.
From my vantage point as president of Slippery Rock University, I watch young people arrive on campus unsure of themselves, unaware of their true potential, and unfamiliar with the life experiences of those they’ve never met, but with whom they now find themselves sharing common ground.
Then, over many months, I watch as they use their gifts and flourish as individuals within a learning community.
It’s a transformative experience. They change the trajectory of their own lives as well as those of the people who surround them. It’s what our world needs, and it assures me that our future is bright.
Regardless of their chosen professions, they enter the world prepared to meet the moment. Some will choose activism, driving big, meaningful changes. Others will answer the call to service more quietly – being good neighbors, active citizens and reliable colleagues.
Among those 600 students who walked across our stage, there were future physical or occupational therapists, physicians, social workers and other health care professionals who will provide compassionate care for our aging, urban and rural populations during a great national shortage of people with this expertise.
There were the teachers, who will step into a statewide teaching shortage. They are prepared to inspire, educate and empower their students of all abilities and from all backgrounds with skill, empathy and integrity.
There were prospective engineers, scientists and safety professionals, who will use their gifts to make our energy production cleaner and safer, to build more reliable structures, and to assure that workers in dangerous jobs return home to their families each day.
In short, they will usher in more prosperous and secure future for us all.
I am certain of this because I’ve met so many of them and watched the college experience shape and transform them into the people they are today, despite the extraordinary challenges and disruptions that this generation of students, in particular, has faced along the way. This class of students demonstrates a special resolve to make this world a brighter place.
As we celebrate the holidays with family and friends, some of whom may have just graduated or are attending college, let’s offer them our gratitude and some words of encouragement.
After all, our future depends on their skill, kindness and passion.
And based on what I’ve seen over the past five years as a university president, that future is in good hands.
Bill Behre is president of Slippery Rock University.
