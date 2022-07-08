WINDBER, Pa. – Windber’s hospital is the only Pennsylvania community hospital in the latest Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is listed at No. 2 among 20 small community hospitals on the list.
Hospital President Tom Kurtz said the recognition is a tribute to the hospital’s ability to offer quality care to its community.
“This year, the small town of Windber celebrated its 125th anniversary,” Kurtz said in a press release. “CSSMCW has been providing the highest-quality care for our community for 116 of those years. Accolades like the Top 100 Hospitals list reinforce that our hospital continues to be a vital asset to our region. It’s rewarding to have a prestigious organization like Fortune acknowledge the achievements of the clinical and operational staff at our community hospital.”
Fortune has published the Top 100 hospitals list annually since 1993 using publicly available Medicare data for its analysis, with consideration of the organization’s contributions to its community and equity of care.
This year’s report was prepared in partnership with the data company Merative, evaluating 2020 data submitted by 2,650 U.S. hospitals.
Ratings are given for clinical outcomes, operation efficiency and patient experience.
“The last two years have presented U.S. health systems with a gauntlet of COVID-related challenges – a novel coronavirus, supply and business disruptions, workforce shortages – and those circumstances make this year’s 100 Top Hospitals list unlike any other in the annual study’s 28-year history,” Fortune’s Erika Fry wrote for the magazine’s online article about the list.
The list represents “those that held up best against the pandemic’s ongoing stress test,” the announcement continues.
“They achieved better results than peer institutions on performance indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.”
The research showed that, compared to 2019, 19.3% of all hospitals had a longer length of stay, and 17.9% experienced an increase in total expense per patient.
Merative’s analysis showed if all hospitals performed at the same high level as those on the Top 100 list, it would prevent 104,000 patient deaths, 55,000 patients from having complication and $12.5 billion in spending on in-patient care.
“This recognition demonstrates the unique ability of small hospitals to provide true, patient-centered care in a cost-effective, high-tech clinical environment,” Kurtz said.
The research found that have repeatedly been recognized on the list share seven key characteristics: a mature culture, nursing excellence, deeply committed leadership, quality-focused hospital boards, an embrace of data and innovative technology and local autonomy within health systems.
While Windber’s hospital was the only Pennsylvania hospital among 60 community hospitals of all sizes listed, five teaching hospitals – including UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre – are among the 40 teaching hospitals and University of Pennsylvania’s health care system, Penn Medicine, made the separate list of Top 15 Health Care Systems.
