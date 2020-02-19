Bedford Area School District officials received a Safe2Say tip of a potential threat to the elementary school.
According to a district press release, the report came in around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday from a parent who provided screenshots of a Snapchat conversation.
Within the discussion, an individual, who was later determined to be from West Allegheny School District, Allegheny County, described how the attack would be carried out to a few fifth-grade Bedford students.
At the moment it is unclear how the students were put in contact with each other.
Safe2Say Something is a statewide anonymous tip-sharing service.
"The student in question has no connection at all to the Bedford Area," Bedford's assistant superintendent Paul Ruhlman said Wednesday.
Ruhlman described the threat as "particularly graphic" and stated that it contained description of guns and a way in which the individual could attack the elementary school.
He said there was no prior talk of an attack in the group chat.
The West Allegheny student initiated the discussion, according to Ruhlman, and the fifth-grade students from Bedford are not being investigated for any criminal or disciplinary reason.
After the incident was reported, Bedford officials formed a team of seven administrators to figure out how to identify the individual, the district release said.
An Instagram account for the student in question was located and screenshots from the account were uploaded to the Safe2Say Something website.
It was determined where the student was from and confirmed by staff from West Allegheny.
By 10:40 p.m. Bedford administrators were on a conference call with West Allegheny superintendent Jerri Lippert and within an hour the student admitted to the threats.
According to a statement from West Allegheny School District, there were no threats made against its students or schools.
Officials added in the statement that the student is charged with the "appropriate West Allegheny Code of Student Conduct violations."
"West Allegheny administration worked collaboratively with the Bedford Area School District administration to quickly mitigate the potential threat and to ensure the safety of students and staff from both districts," the statement said.
Findlay Police Department is investigating and captain John Hart said officers are still trying to piece together why this threat was made in the first place.
He confirmed the West Allegheny student, who he described as 14 years old, was charged with a third-degree felony terroristic threat.
Police are also working with the Allegheny County District Attorney's office to ascertain if any other charges will need to be filed.
"This Safe2Say app is the reason this thing came together so quickly," Hart said.
He touted the effectiveness of Safe2Say Something and the "astute" nature of the parent who reported the incident as soon as it was discovered.
Hart said a search warrant is being readied for the West Allegheny student's Snapchat account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.