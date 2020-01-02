Two more faith-related attacks in over the holidays only galvanized continuing security efforts in local churches.
Leaders at several houses of worship say their security plans have been in place for some time.
"Jesus even told us to watch as well as pray," Bishop John McGauley III said from Jefferson Memorial First Born Church in Johnstown.
Five people were injured Saturday in a knife attack during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York. Grafton Thomas, 37, was arrested a few hours later. He has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.
On Sunday, 43-year-old Keith Kinnunen was fatally shot by a parishioner after Kinnunen opened fire, killing two people, in West Freeway Church in White Settlement, Texas. Jack Wilson, who led the church's volunteer security team, told the Associated Press he and other members of the team had their eye on Kinnunen since he entered the church in a disguise.
Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship church, 3429 Elton Road, has a trained security team, Senior Pastor James Gay said on Thursday.
"Over a year ago, we instituted a security plan and security measures in the church to give our people an atmosphere of safety while they worship," Gay said.
The security team has been trained and received clearances. They are known as security volunteers among the congregation, he said.
"We have them identified for people in the church," Gay said. "If they see them walking around during the service, they know they are part of the security team."
The church as also beefed up physical security of the building, he added.
Gay said when he saw news of the Texas shooting, "It has confirmed to me we made the right decision."
At Emmanuel Baptist Church, 425 Luther Road, Richland Township police are on hand for every service. The church has elected to pay the township for additional security, Senior Pastor Kirk Rowland said.
There is also an "observation" team that checks on different areas of the church during services and other activities.
"We just need to do our best to be diligent so we are not a soft target," Rowland said.
Rowland said the additional security is welcomed, not only by parishioners, but by visitors as well.
"People are more comfortable that there is an on-duty police officer on the premises," Rowland said. "Visitors are relieved to see that."
Barry Rudel, a Beth Shalom Congregation leader, said the Westmont synagogue stepped up security even before the October 2018 shootings at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue.
"We have worked with West Hills (Regional) police and regional authorities," Rudel said. "We have taken measure to enhance security at Beth Shalom."
Although he declined to go into specifics Rudel said the additional security considers both members of the congregation and visitors. He said there is a "police presence" during special Jewish holidays.
"Being warm and welcoming is a hallmark of Beth Shalom," he said. "We greet everyone personally."
McGauley, likewise, stopped short of detailing the Jefferson Memorial church's security measures.
"I don't want to tell the devil my game plan," he said. "In this day and time, all churches should be ready and taking the proper precautions."
He added that security personnel should have the proper training and certification.
The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown is working with all Roman Catholic parishes to examine security, spokesman Tone DeGol said in a statement.
In September, the diocese hosted a safety preparedness awareness workshop that covered safety practices, deterring threats, addressing hazards and risks and minimizing the damage from incidents, DeGol said.
"We are currently working with all of our parishes to develop on-site safe environment plans and procedures to ensure the safety and security of parishioners, staff, and facilities," he said. "The Independent Oversight Board, which oversees the diocese’s implementation of child protection and safe environment efforts, recently proposed that each parish have a leadership team/safety committee with authority for ensuring the protection of its own children and vulnerable populations.
"All parish security plans should implement solutions that serve multiple safety or security objectives and ensure a safe environment for everyone."
Educating parishioners and identifying those with law enforcement or medical backgrounds can help develop security and plan a response, he said. Churches are also encouraged to build relationships with local police and emergency responders.
DeGol said recent tragedies serve as a reminder for all people of faith.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the faith communities throughout the country that have been impacted by recent mass casualty events," the diocese statement said. "These tragedies are painful reminders that we as a church must be aware of potential threats and vigilant in protecting the faithful."
