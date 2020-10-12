EBENSBURG – A Pennsylvania political activist and former candidate for Congress plans to express his opposition to President Donald Trump on Tuesday by burning flags at county courthouses in Ebensburg and Hollidaysburg, he said Monday.
Gene Stilp said in an email to The Tribune-Democrat that the action is being conducted in anticipation of Trump’s scheduled campaign stop Tuesday evening at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township.
Stilp is well-known for conducting flag-burnings and similar political demonstrations around the state. He said in his email that he has conducted anti-Trump flag-burnings in approximately 20 Pennsylvania counties and at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.
The demonstrations are scheduled to be held at the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg at noon Tuesday and at the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg at 2:30 p.m. Stilp included in his email copies of letters dated Monday to the commissioners of Cambria and Blair counties, requesting permission to burn the flags safely in metal trash cans.
Ebensburg Borough Manager Dan Penatzer said Monday that Stilp’s planned demonstration in Ebensburg would be in violation of the borough’s ordinance prohibiting open burning within borough limits. Cambria County Acting Sheriff Don Robertson said that the sheriff’s office won’t interfere with the demonstration unless another crime is committed.
According to Stilp’s email, each of the three flags he plans to burn bears a reference to a common line of attack used by Trump’s opponents. Each flag will have a Trump campaign banner printed on one side; the opposite sides will depict the Nazi flag, the Confederate battle flag and the Soviet Union’s hammer-and-sickle flag.
Stilp said that the Nazi flag will be used to allege that Trump’s “horrible values resemble those fascist values practiced by the Nazis and other fascists,” that the Confederate flag will represent “Trump’s white racist views” and that the hammer-and-sickle flag will refer to Trump’s alleged “complete ignoring” of recent allegations by media outlets that the Russian government placed cash bounties on the heads of American soldiers in Afghanistan.
He also said that he plans to reference media reports that Trump referred to members of the military as “losers” and “suckers” and that the president paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.
Stilp, 70, a resident of the Harrisburg area, was the Democratic nominee in 2012 for Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, but was defeated by then-incumbent Rep. Lou Barletta. He’d previously gained public notice in 2005 for filing lawsuits in opposition to the pay raise awarded by members of the state legislature to themselves that year.
According to news reports, Stilp has also placed a replica of the Statue of Liberty on a Harrisburg bridge and needled former Gov. Ed Rendell about his weight by begging him not to eat Punxsutawney Phil. A 2006 report on his activities in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review was headlined “Gene Stilp, the court jester.”
Stilp was cited in December 2019 for allegedly violating Harrisburg’s ordinance against public burning by setting fire to anti-Trump flags outside the state Capitol, but a district judge later ruled that the ordinance was only meant to apply to yard waste and other rubbish and found him not guilty, according to a report from Harrisburg radio station WITF-FM.
He has filed federal lawsuits against several Pennsylvania municipalities in which he was charged for burning flags, including Harrisburg, Lewisburg and Middleburg, according to reporting in August by pennlive.com.
