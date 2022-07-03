Southern California and UCLA shocked the college football world on Thursday when the two longtime Pac-12 members announced they would be joining the Big Ten for the 2024 season.
The announcement comes 11 months after Texas and Oklahoma announced they would be relocating from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2025.
With the two conferences soon to be at 16 members each, many insiders are predicting more marquee programs will join the Big Ten and SEC and college football will have a Power 2 instead of a Power 5.
Insiders and media have projected each conference to grow to at least 20 members, with some suggesting as many as 26 schools per conference.
Pitt deserves to be in the conversation if the conferences expand anywhere from 20 to 26 teams. The question is whether either the Big Ten or the SEC will want or have room for the Panthers. If the conferences allow some of their lesser football powers to remain – such as Indiana and Purdue in the Big Ten and Vanderbilt and Missouri in the SEC – Pitt’s chances shrink.
I imagine Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke is making calls to every Big Ten contact that she has right now. Lyke is an Ohio native, a Michigan alumna, and a former senior associate athletic director at Ohio State, where she spent 15 years. Lyke worked under current Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith for the final eight years of her tenure with the Buckeyes. Having a professional relationship with Smith – one of the most powerful figures in Big Ten football – can’t hurt, but the Big Ten may not be interested. The conference already has a presence in the Pittsburgh television market with Penn State.
Since the conferences are expanding two at a time, Pitt’s best move may to try to hitch itself to Notre Dame. The two schools have played 72 times since 1909 and are among each other’s most played opponents. However, there is little incentive for Notre Dame to give Pitt any consideration as the Fighting Irish would be welcomed with open arms into any conference.
Pitt may well find itself on the outside looking in when it comes to the two super conferences. The situation is less dire if the ACC can stay together and perhaps get Notre Dame to join as a football member, but both could be tall tasks.
Many believe the SEC will respond to this latest development by raiding the ACC, with Clemson, Florida State, and Miami seen as no-brainers for the SEC to target.
Meanwhile, the Big Ten is waiting to see what Notre Dame does. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported on Friday that Oregon and Washington were told that the Big Ten was waiting on a decision from the Fighting Irish before adding any other members.
The Fighting Irish have remained independent in football, but the money offered by the Big Ten could be too good to pass up for Notre Dame
Of course, this is all about money.
The Big Ten is due a new media rights deal that was projected to fetch $1 billion – and that was before Southern California , UCLA and the nation's second biggest television market onboarded. The Athletic cited figures from Navigate, a data-driven consulting firm, for projections on how much money every Power 5 conference will be paying member schools between now and 2029.
The estimates show the stark financial realities – Navigate projects every Big Ten school to receive a payout of $101.1 million a year by the end of the decade. The SEC payouts to member schools is even greater – $117.8 million in 2029.
The other three conferences don’t come close, with the Pac-12 payout projected to be $62.8 million in 2029, the ACC at $61.5 million, and the Big 12 payout projected at $57.5 million.
While Notre Dame football is independent, the school’s other sports are ACC members (except for hockey, where the Fighting Irish play in the Big Ten). Notre Dame does play five football games a year against ACC opponents and would have to pay a penalty – the amount is not clear – to exit the ACC. But with the large payout already projected for Big Ten schools, it may still make financial sense for the Fighting Irish to pay any penalty now and reap the rewards later.
The same holds true for ACC members who might be trying to jump ship, but it’s unclear right now how or if any full ACC member will be able to break the Grant of Rights, which doesn’t expire until June 30, 2036. The Grant of Rights means the schools have transferred their media rights to the conference for defined period of time. The cost of a school leaving the ACC and breaking the Grant of Rights agreement is speculated to be in the hundreds of millions – but if the math works out, it’s certainly possible that programs could opt to pay now, knowing the type of money they’ll be making down the road.
ACC schools also may want to avoid being left behind by waiting another 14 years for a new media deal. If Notre Dame joined as a football member, that could force a renegotiation of the ACC’s media deal, but even a new deal that includes Notre Dame would still probably pale in comparison to the large amounts being brought in by the Big Ten and SEC.
Where college football goes from here is unknown, but it’s certain to leave behind many and forever alter the sport as we now know it.
There are currently 65 Power 5 schools, with Brigham Young, Central Florida, Houston, and Cincinnati set to join the Big 12 in 2023. With 69 Power 5 schools, there will be many left out of the super conferences, stuck in college football purgatory. More historic rivalries will die, but the schools will make millions while college football fans try to get excited for UCLA-Illinois and Texas-Vanderbilt.
You may be asking where the NCAA is right now. It appears that the NCAA has again taken a hands-off approach much like it did during the COVID-19 pandemic and as NIL legislation was passed across the country. It’s easy to picture outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert sitting on a beach somewhere, sipping a mai tai and counting his millions while college football chaos reigns.
