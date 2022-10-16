PITTSBURGH – Nobody gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a chance this week.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were favored by 10 points over the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and no one questioned the Buccaneers being such big favorites on the road.
The Steelers were coming into the game with a 1-4 record, with their sole win coming in overtime in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The black and gold were “smashed” – to use coach Mike Tomlin’s word – by the Bills in Buffalo last week, a 38-3 loss that was the team’s worst in 33 years.
The Steelers were in a slump. They certainly wouldn’t be able to hold Tom Brady to under 300 yards with a banged-up secondary. They wouldn’t see much-maligned players such as Chase Claypool, Devin Bush and Mitch Trubisky stepping up to lead the Steelers to a win over one of the NFC’s best teams and the Super Bowl champions from 2020.
Except that’s exactly what happened.
The Steelers were the victors on Sunday, pulling out an improbable 20-18 triumph over Brady and Tampa Bay. They did so despite an injured secondary and quarterback Kenny Pickett exiting the game with a concussion midway through the third quarter.
The Steelers' starting defense for Sunday’s game included James Pierre and Josh Jackson at cornerback and Tre Norwood at safety. Defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk started as well after being inactive for the first five games of the season. That no-name defense held Brady to 243 yards and one touchdown.
“I can’t say enough about that secondary group we had out there today,” Tomlin said after the game. “It was a great opportunity for some of those guys. A first opportunity in some instances. Redemption, in some instances, guys getting an opportunity to get back into the fold. Guys that haven’t been a part of us, Josh Jackson being one. Just can’t say enough about what they were able to do collectively.”
What they were able to do collectively was not allow a 100-yard receiver. Chris Godwin led the Buccaneers with 95 yards on six catches. They collectively held Mike Evans to his lowest yardage total this year, giving up just 42 yards on four catches to one of the most talented wideouts in the league.
“It’s a tough position to be a (defensive back) in this league and it’s even tougher when you’re going from one day being activated to the next day, you’re starting right away,” Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said. “I thought they did a really good job tackling. A lot of stuff went to the edge and they’re not playing slouches. You’re playing Mike Evans. You’re playing Chris Godwin. These guys are top-notch, Pro Bowl players.”
Tomlin said the secondary had a good week of practice prior to the game.
“They did a good job mixing it up. They did a good job protecting them over the top for the most part, but we got outplayed,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. “We knew it was going to be a tough ballgame and they did a good job beating us.”
Brady was impressed with how the Steelers secondary played.
“The guys that were in there did a good job for them,” Brady said. “They tackled well, limited some run after catch.”
In addition to the secondary keeping Brady and his receivers in check, the Steelers defense limited the Buccaneers to just four conversions on third down and just one touchdown on four red-zone opportunities.
“We just missed too many opportunities in the red area," Brady said. "It’s a game of scoring points and we just didn’t do well enough on third down and in short-yardage situations and certainly not well enough in the red area."
The Steelers held the Buccaneers to four field goals before giving up a touchdown with 4:45 remaining in the game and the Steelers leading by eight. Brady’s pass to Godwin on the two-point conversion was broken up by Bush that kept the Steelers clinging to a two-point lead that would wind up being the final score.
“Devin had the big play at the end on the two-point (play), which was huge,” Heyward said. “He doesn’t get a lot of credit for that, but man, that was a big play.”
After Pickett left the game in the third quarter, the offense looked lackluster, punting on the first two drives after Trubisky came in. After the Buccaneers went three-and-out to begin the final quarter, Trubisky went to work, hitting George Pickens for 14 yards on third-and-13. A few plays later, Trubisky connected with rookie tight end Connor Heyward for a 45-yard gain on third-and-6 to give the Steelers a first down at the Tampa Bay 11. Two plays later, Trubisky found Claypool in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown. It was the first touchdown scored by a Steelers wide receiver this season.
“We had it when we needed to today,” Trubisky said. “A lot of credit goes to the O-line. I think on those third-and-longs, they were giving me a bunch of time to see the field. Just some big-time catches by Chase over the middle. Pickens on that other third-and-long, the comeback to the sideline.”
Cameron Heyward was impressed with Trubisky’s play in relief.
“I know it hasn’t been easy on Mitch being here so far,” Cameron Heyward said, “but when we needed some big plays, he was up for it.”
Meanwhile, Trubisky was happy for Claypool, who had his best game of the season, catching all seven balls thrown his way for 96 yards and a touchdown, with five catches for 76 yards coming after Trubisky came into the game.
Claypool was also clutch on third down, coming down with the ball for first downs on third-and-11 and twice on third-and-15.
Trubisky’s response to a question about Claypool could have also been used to describe the team as a whole on Sunday.
“To step up like that, especially on those third downs, that’s what it’s all about,” Trubisky said. “You’re going to have ups and downs and you’re going to have weeks where it’s not really going your way, but you’ve got to stick with it and just continue to buy into the process and to have those big catches and to have a moment like this and get a win after the game. It kind of makes it all worth it.
“It just goes to show you, you just continue to put your head down and work and good things will happen.”
