PITTSBURGH – If the Pittsburgh Steelers played complementary football in their 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints last weekend, they did the opposite of that in their 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The loss dropped the Steelers to 3-7 and there’s plenty of blame to go around.
When the Steelers offense scored a touchdown, the defense allowed a Bengals touchdown on the next drive. When the defense or special teams set the offense up with a short field, the unit failed to get into the end zone.
After scoring 20 in the first half – tying a season high for offensive points scored in a full game – the Steelers offense reverted to what we’ve seen for much of the season – an inability to get into a rhythm, bad penalties putting the unit behind the sticks and a failure to capitalize on opportunities.
Meanwhile, the defense had outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick both healthy for the first time since Week 1, yet still allowed the Bengals to move the ball at will for much of the game. Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards, including seven passes for 20-plus yards each. Wide receiver Tee Higgins caught nine balls for 148 yards.
“They were able to move the ball down the field," Watt said. "We weren’t able to hold them to field goals and help our offense out. We just need to finish plays."
The pass rush, which tormented Burrow in the opening week matchup, disappeared for stretches on Sunday. The Steelers sacked Burrow seven times in Week 1, but only got to him twice this time.
“I mean, myself personally, I only get so many one-on-ones in a game," Watt said. "When I get them, I need to execute, and I need to finish on the quarterback. I wasn’t able to do that tonight.”
There were three drives that defined the game – or at least the second half.
The first one occurred late in the third quarter. The Steelers trailed by four and the offense had just gone three-and-out for the third consecutive drive. Burrow’s pass hit Watt’s outstretched hands, and the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year made a freakish play to come down with it, giving the Steelers offense the ball at the Cincinnati 21. The offense failed to capitalize, gaining just six yards on the drive, and settling for a 34-yard field goal to cut the Bengals’ lead to one.
The Bengals added a field goal of their own and led 27-23 early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers defense had just forced a three-and-out deep in Cincinnati territory. The Steelers offense got excellent field position, starting at the Cincinnati 47-yard line. Najee Harris rushed for 13 yards on first down, getting the Steelers close to field-goal range.
Then the offense shot itself in the foot repeatedly. Tight end Pat Freiermuth was called for holding, backing the Steelers up 10 yards. Backup center JC Hassenhauer, who was in the game for an injured Mason Cole, was flagged as an ineligible man downfield, to move the Steelers back five more yards. Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw back-to-back incompletions on the next two plays. On third-and-25, Harris rushed for 7 yards on a draw as the crowd at Acrisure Stadium let its displeasure be known. Steelers fans have grown increasingly frustrated watching the ongoing offensive ineptitude through the first 10 games of the season.
“I thought the significant component of the game was the field positioning in the second half and the third quarter,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the game. “We had the short field on offense and wasn’t able to get points. I think we had a holding penalty and ended up third-and-25. Just when you’re in a battle like that, you got the short field, you got to produce points.”
“Our defense did a great job of giving us a chance to win the game and we didn’t come through in the second half," Pickett said. "That’s on us. We’ve got to get it fixed and have two strong halves in order to beat a team like that."
After the Steelers' previous offensive drive was marred by penalties, Pressley Harvin’s 33-yard punt pinned the Bengals at their own 7, but it didn’t matter much. The defense promptly allowed Burrow to connect with former Pitt wideout Tyler Boyd for a 27-yard pickup on first down, to get the Bengals out of the shadow of their end zone. The Bengals followed that up with Trenton Irwin taking a short pass 32 yards into Steelers territory. Six plays later, Burrow connected with Samaje Perine for a 6-yard touchdown, Perine’s third of the day. Cincinnati extended its lead to 34-23 with 4 1/2 minutes to go in the game.
“I thought that was a significant sequence that kind of defined the second half and ultimately the outcome of the game,” Tomlin said. “We got the ball at midfield. We don’t produce points. Pinned them back and they go the length of the field.
“That’s a significant swing.”
Sunday’s game was another frustrating loss for a team whose season has been defined by infuriating setbacks. Having played 10 games already, the Steelers are still searching for consistency. It’s safe to wonder whether they find it at any point over the seven remaining games.
