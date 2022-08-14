PITTSBURGH – It’s rare to see a decent crowd remaining in the fourth quarter of any NFL preseason game. The starters have long been removed from the game – if they played at all – and most of the players on the field won’t make the 53-man roster. The fans usually start heading for the exits early.
That was not the case on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.
There were still plenty of Steelers fans on hand to see former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett make his NFL debut. The loudest cheers of the evening erupted when Picket first took the field in the third quarter. Pickett was welcomed back onto his college home turf by fans eager to see what the first-round pick had in store.
After his first throw, an 11-yard completion to tight end Jace Sternberger, chants of “Kenny! Kenny!” rang throughout the stadium.
The crowd roared when Pickett hit running back Jaylen Warren for a 3-yard touchdown six plays later.
“I just liked his leadership when he stepped in,” Warren said of Pickett. “You would think he’s been in the league for like five years.”
On his first drive in the NFL, Pickett went 5-for-5 for 33 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion.
Pickett’s first appearance in a Steelers uniform began with 10 straight completions. It ended with a game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Vaughns with three seconds remaining in the game to give the Steelers a 32-25 victory.
“It was very special,” Pickett said. “The whole night was special. I’ve been here for so long, but I’ve never been able to go to a Steelers game, and the fact that the first one I have as an NFL player, to finish that way in that stadium with a lot of family and friends there was awesome.”
Pickett finished the night going 13 of 15 for 95 yards, two touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 132.6. The rookie added three carries for 16 yards.
It’s been a long time since the Steelers last had a true quarterback competition but that’s exactly what’s brewing right now, especially after Pickett’s performance, which went as well as anyone could expect from a rookie quarterback making their NFL debut.
“He moved his group. He played situational football. He displayed a competitive spirit. A lot of good things to build on from a first performance standpoint,” coach Mike Tomlin said of Pickett following the game.
“I could say the same thing about all three (quarterbacks), to be honest with you. They moved their units. They did the informal things associated with the position from a leadership and communication standpoint. They were engaged. It was a good first time out for all three,” Tomlin continued.
Veterans Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph also performed well against the Seahawks. Trubisky, who started, saw his first drive as a Steeler result in a 13-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Olszewski.
Trubisky played in two series, completed 4 of 7 passes for 63 yards and one touchdown with a quarterback rating of 126.8.
Rudolph took over signal-calling duties late in the first quarter. Despite a strip sack that he was able to recover on his first play, it only took three plays for Rudolph to connect with rookie wide receiver George Pickens in the back corner of the end zone for a toe-tapping 23-yard touchdown. Rudolph finished 9-of-15 for 93 yards, one touchdown and 100.1 quarterback rating.
Trubisky has taken most of his reps with the first team throughout training camp, though Tomlin has said that does not mean Trubisky will be the starter come Sept. 11 when the Steelers open the season against the Bengals in Cincinnati.
Tomlin has stated the division of reps at quarterback during camp – Trubisky with the ones, Rudolph with the twos, and Pickett with the threes – is appropriate based on their respective NFL experience.
Certainly, one half of good football against Seattle’s defensive backups and third-teamers does not mean Pickett has won the starting job, but he has made the battle at quarterback more interesting.
If nothing else, Pickett could call into question Rudolph’s future with the team. It made sense to keep Rudolph on the roster as Trubisky’s backup for this season if Pickett required more time to develop. However, if Pickett continues to perform like he did against the Seahawks, he could fill the backup role himself.
Like Trubisky, Pickett possesses the ability to make plays with his legs while Rudolph is not known for his mobility. With the way the NFL is trending, quarterback mobility has become even more important as defensive players are faster and more athletic than they’ve ever been.
There’s also the question of how the Steelers would realistically proceed with the three quarterbacks once the regular season begins. With practice reps during the week at a premium, the third-string quarterback doesn’t get many.
Are the Steelers willing to have Pickett see few practice reps during his rookie season, a crucial time for player development?
On the flip side, are the Steelers willing to demote Rudolph to being a clipboard-holder on Sundays after he spent the previous three years as Roethlisberger’s backup?
Rudolph himself was buried at No. 3 on the depth chart in his rookie season. It’s a move fans and media members alike have criticized for possibly stunting his development.
It seems unlikely the Steelers would be looking to repeat that process with a first-round draft pick.
While the most likely scenario still seems to be Trubisky getting the nod in Week 1 and Pickett backing him up, there’s a chance Pickett could still win the job.
In an interview with Bob Labriola that aired on Steelers Nation Radio before kickoff on Saturday, Tomlin said, “The quality of play in stadiums determines how we move forward.”
All three quarterbacks will have two more preseason games to showcase their abilities.
There hasn’t been a rookie quarterback start a season opener for the Steelers since Terry Bradshaw did it in 1970.
More than 50 years later, could it happen again? We’ll find out soon enough.
