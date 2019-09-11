Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.