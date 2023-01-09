PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season ended on Sunday as the team failed to make the playoffs.
The vibe in the locker room after the game was that of disappointment at missing the postseason – though players were still glad to have defeated the Cleveland Browns and improved their record to 9-8, something that seemed a near impossibility when they limped into the bye week with a 2-6 record.
Steelers players attributed the midseason turnaround to the consistency from coach Mike Tomlin.
“It would have been very easy to fold it in and start to wonder why this is happening to us and pointing fingers and assigning blame, but none of the guys did that,” Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt said. “Credit to Coach T (and) the leadership in the locker room.”
“It’s Tomlin, man. He just keeps us in it. We never felt like we were out of it. He just always preaches, 'Go back to work and get better.' Each week we did that,” center Mason Cole said. “He’s unbelievable.”
“Coach T, the leader that he is, the man that he is, makes you want to fight harder for him,” cornerback Levi Wallace said. “The first priority was winning the game for Coach T.”
Tomlin’s steady hand successfully guided the team through their first season with a new quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger took over in 2004. Though they missed the playoffs, the Steelers still managed to have a winning record despite transitioning to a new signal-caller. That’s something that shouldn’t be overlooked.
Just ask the Indianapolis Colts. Or the New Orleans Saints. Or the New York Giants. Or even Bill Belichick’s Patriots, who have managed just one winning record in the three seasons since Tom Brady took his talents to Tampa. All of those teams lost franchise or future Hall of Fame quarterbacks and have struggled since.
While the transition at quarterback has been bumpy – the Mitch Trubisky experiment was awkward and short-lived – the team now has its quarterback of the foreseeable future in Kenny Pickett.
Though his stats are underwhelming, Pickett showed poise and made plays at crucial moments. In the final three games of the season – all must-win contests to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive – he led come-from-behind, game-winning drives in back-to-back weeks against Las Vegas and Baltimore.
In Sunday’s game against the Browns, Pickett posted his lowest completion percentage (44.8%) of the season, but still came up with some big plays at crucial moments. The Steelers' first touchdown was a 31-yard strike down the seam from Pickett to fellow rookie George Pickens. On their final touchdown drive that gave the Steelers a 28-14 lead with under five minutes to go, Pickett converted three third-and-longs through the air to keep the drive alive.
Now Pickett will have a full offseason to work with his young offensive teammates and get first-team reps in practice, something he wasn’t getting prior to being thrown into the fire at halftime of the New York Jets game in Week 4.
“I really didn’t get a lot of reps with a lot of these guys that I was playing with once I started playing (against the Jets)," Pickett said. "So we were kind of picking up for lost time there as we were going through the season. Now, I’ll be able to have some of those reps throughout spring, throughout summer. We’ll link up in the offseason and get some routes in the air for weeks at a time, however we can figure it out, but we’ll definitely have a lot more to lean on than we originally started.”
The offense also seemed to find an identity in the second half of the season, as the ground game found its footing when running back Najee Harris got fully healthy. The Steelers averaged 95 rushing yards in their eight games before the bye week. In the nine games since, they’ve averaged 146 rushing yards.
Though disappointment over missing the postseason was palpable on Sunday, it was acknowledged that the 2022 Steelers provided plenty to build on for the future.
“I think that the way we finished our season, we should be really proud of ourselves," Harris said. "We can see how our future is. We’re young, but we’re also really talented and I think that for us to come together through all of the adversity we had earlier in the year, especially to finish out the season the way we did, it’s motivation for us.
“We should be hungry for next year.”
There is plenty of room for optimism with a young offense. Cole is the oldest starter, clocking in at the ripe old age of 26 that has seen young playmakers such as Harris, Pickens, tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward and running back Jaylen Warren step up throughout the season.
“I’m excited for what the future holds,” Pickett said. “I think we have a lot of great players.”
The defense faces more questions, with several starters about to hit free agency when the league year begins in March. However, after watching the season unfold as it did, it’s hard not think that the unit will be just fine as long as Watt is healthy.
Watt missed seven games after being injured in the season opener. The team went 1-6 without him and 8-2 with his services. The defense allowed eight fewer points and 100 fewer yards per game with Watt than without him. Watt’s presence on the defense also saw more splash plays – the defense compiled 16 interceptions and 32 sacks in the 10 games he played in, and only four interceptions and eight sacks in the seven contests without him. Watt makes a staggering difference on this defense.
“I feel like we were just starting to play some really damn good football,” Watt said, “but that’s the business. We didn’t get it done this year. There’s a lot of stuff to build on, and we move on.”
