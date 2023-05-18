The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) wrapped up its spring meetings this week with the league still intact. The question is how much longer that will be the case as the saga of the conference’s lengthy grant of rights agreement continues to roll on.
Reports emerged from the annual meeting held on Amelia Island, Florida, that seven schools – Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech – were “exploring other options” including possibly dissolving the conference. They reportedly refer to themselves as the “Magnificent Seven” – no word on if that’s meant to be ironic or not.
The most shocking part of that revelation is that North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech consider themselves among the top football programs in the conference. Throw Miami in there, too. The Hurricanes managed to win the Coastal Division just once since joining the ACC yet are still considered a brand because of the heroics of safety Ed Reed and wide receiver Andre Johnson over 20 years ago.
At the heart of the issue dividing the conference right now is the grant of rights agreement, in which each ACC member school signed over the media rights of their home games to the conference. The ACC extended its grant of rights in 2016 as part of a 20-year contract with ESPN, which included the creation of the ACC Network, which launched in 2019.
At the time, the move was thought to be one that would bring stability to the ACC. Now it may be responsible for the conference’s ultimate demise.
The ACC has watched as the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten have added marquee college football programs – Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC; Southern California and UCLA to the Big Ten – and subsequently signed new television deals worth billions of dollars.
Now, ACC schools want in on the action, but are locked into the current contract for another 13 years, while the Big Ten and SEC stand to increase the payouts to each of their member schools. The payouts for the 2020-21 year were already close to $20 million more per school in the Big Ten and SEC compared to the ACC.
Athletic directors Graham Neff (Clemson) and Michael Alford (Florida State) have each been vocal about the need for their schools to make more money so they can continue to compete at a high level, despite the fact that the schools are taking in more revenue than ever before. The athletes still do not get paid by the schools directly, but I digress.
It should be noted that Clemson had no problem making the College Football Playoff six consecutive years between the 2015-20 seasons while making less money than the Big Ten schools, who were shut out of the playoff twice in that same span.
Meanwhile, prior to 2022’s 10-3 season, Florida State had compiled a 26-33 record over the five previous years. Alford says, “something has to change.” He’s not wrong, but maybe the thing that needs to change is his football program winning more games consistently. If you want to be paid like a top program, playing like one is an important first step.
The seven schools mentioned above want out of the ACC. The exit fee is $120 million and any school that leaves would forfeit their media rights to the conference for the remaining length of the contract. Legal experts have said the grant of rights is “ironclad” and, to this point, finding a way out has been a futile endeavor.
For now, it seems as though the conference may move towards an unequal, merit-based revenue sharing model – meaning the more success a team has on the field or on the basketball court, the more money that program will make. That sounds like a good idea in theory and perhaps it will incentivize teams to play better.
However, will it really work that way or just sow more discontent?
In 2021, Pitt and Wake Forest played for the ACC championship with Pitt winning. The Panthers were the only ACC team to play in a New Year’s Six bowl that year. I’m sure Clemson and Florida State would have been fine watching Pitt – and Wake Forest, who won the now-defunct Atlantic Division over both the Tigers and the Seminoles – take home more money than the two big brand names. I’m sure nary a word would be spoken or a complaint heard by those two schools, right?
Or let’s take the most recent NCAA Tournament. Only five ACC schools took part in March Madness – Duke, Miami, North Carolina State, Pitt and Virginia. Preseason No. 1 and blue blood North Carolina failed to make the field of 68 a year after playing in the national title game. I’m sure no one in Chapel Hill would be calling for a new revenue-sharing model when the Wolfpack took home more cash than the Tar Heels. Virginia, the most recent ACC team to win a national championship in 2019, would certainly be fine with Pitt getting a bigger piece of the revenue pie since the Cavaliers exited in the first round of this year’s tournament while Pitt advanced to the second round.
For all the smoke there’s been this week around the ACC, there isn’t a real fire. Neff and Alford can complain about wanting more revenue for their respective programs, but if they’d found a way out of the grant of rights, they would have jumped ship already. The other ACC members can attempt to appease with a merit-based revenue sharing model, but they should be prepared to have this fight again with each passing year as we get closer to 2036 and as the Big Ten and SEC begin to rake in more money than ever before.
For now, there is not a clear path to greener pastures for any ACC team, including the not-so-Magnificent Seven. They’re just going to have to grin and bear while taking in tens of millions of dollars every year.
