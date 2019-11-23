The Pittsburgh Panthers had their worst offensive game in over a decade as the Panthers were topped 28-0 by Virginia Tech. It’s the first time Pitt has been shut out since the 2008 Sun Bowl, as the offense looked listless in Blacksburg. Prior to last year’s regular-season finale against Miami, Pitt had scored a touchdown in every game since the beginning of the 2012 season; but the Panthers have failed to score a touchdown in three of their previous 14 games – at Miami last year, against Miami this year, and at Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The Panthers will wrap up the 2019 regular season at home against Boston College on Nov. 30.
Pitt’s division title chances are over: The loss in Blacksburg ends Pitt’s hopes of repeating as Coastal Division champions. Virginia Tech’s win over Pitt gives the Panthers three conference losses, with the others coming against Virginia and Miami. Virginia Tech and Virginia each only have two ACC losses and the two teams play one another on Friday, meaning one of the two will finish with a 6-2 conference record and face Clemson in the conference championship on Dec. 7 in Charlotte.
Offensive inconsistency continues to hurt Pitt: Against North Carolina on Nov. 14, Pitt’s offense looked as good as it had all year. Kenny Pickett played one of the best games of his career – he was accurate, made good decisions, didn’t turn the ball over, and accounted for three touchdowns. While watching the game unfold in Blacksburg, it was hard to believe this was the same Panthers team that scored 34 points against the Tar Heels just nine days before. Pickett was 10-of-26 for 103 yards against Bud Foster’s defense. Pitt mustered just 60 rush yards on 27 carries.
The Virginia Tech game was a microcosm of Pitt’s offense this season. Dropped balls, questionable play calling, and bad penalties. Trailing 21-0 late in the third quarter, Pickett connected with receiver Taysir Mack for 23 yards on a third-and-17 only to have the play called back due to an illegal formation. Fans have every right to be frustrated as Pitt continues to hurt itself with these types of mistakes.
The Panthers aren’t built to come from behind: Following a Virginia Tech touchdown drive that included a 71-yard pass from Hendon Hooker to Tayvion Robinson to set up the Hokies at the Pitt 1-yard line, the Panthers started at their own 25. On first down, Virginia Tech swarmed Pickett on a busted screen play, sacking him for loss of 18 yards. Pickett fumbled on the play, allowing defensive tackle Norrell Pollard to scoop up the ball and score a touchdown.
The Panthers trailed 14-0 just 12 minutes into the game, a deficit from which they didn’t recover. Pitt’s offense has struggled to find a rhythm and has lacked consistency all season, making it difficult for this team to play from behind. A two-touchdown deficit in the first quarter shouldn’t seem insurmountable in college football, but with how Pitt’s offense has played this year, that’s exactly what it was.
The defense couldn’t carry the Pitt to a win: Pitt’s defense has played well this season and has been a major factor in the Panthers’ seven victories. However, the defense didn’t play its best game in Blacksburg, despite holding the Hokies to 263 yards of total offense. The Pitt defense allowed two long touchdown drives and several explosive plays. On the 71-yard play from Hooker to Robinson that set up the Hokies at the Pitt 1, three players missed Robinson before he was finally chased down by linebacker Cam Bright just short of the end zone.
The coaches need to figure out what targeting is: Strong safety Paris Ford was flagged for targeting early in the fourth quarter and ejected from the game. By rule, Ford will miss the first half of next week’s matchup with Boston College. It’s the fourth targeting foul called on Pitt’s defense this year, and the second for Ford after a questionable targeting call against Duke. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was asked about the targeting calls leading up to the Virginia Tech game, as free safety Damar Hamlin got called for targeting against North Carolina and missed the second half of that game. Narduzzi responded he doesn’t know what targeting is anymore.
Pitt’s defense is built on fast and physical play. Some of the targeting fouls called on Pitt this season may have been questionable, but others have not. Narduzzi and his staff must figure out a way to have their players adjust accordingly. The ACC is making players accountable for where their helmet hits, regardless of intent. Players like Hamlin and Ford are too important to this defense to be sitting in the locker room for a half. It’s the job of the coaching staff to help players adapt to how targeting is being called.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.