PITTSBURGH – An offseason full of hype and speculation led to lofty expectations for the Pittsburgh Steelers, all of which came crashing to the ground before the first half was even over on Sunday afternoon.
There was optimism that this year’s offense would be able to score more than the 18 points per game the unit managed in 2022. It didn’t even manage that on Sunday, scoring just one touchdown as the San Francisco 49ers exerted their will in every facet of the game in a 30-7 thrashing of the black and gold.
This offense was supposed to be better.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett had a full offseason of first-team reps with his receivers. He had commanded the playbook, which was going to open up a bit more this year.
The offensive line was shored up with free agent signings and a couple of draft picks, as well as rookie tight end Darnell Washington, who considers himself a sixth offensive lineman.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson II was acquired in a trade to bring a veteran presence to the room and give the Steelers a slot receiver with experience. Speedy wideout Calvin Austin III was healthy after missing his rookie season due to injury.
Running back Najee Harris was fully healthy after a foot injury hampered him for the first half of the 2022 season.
None of it mattered for the first 28 minutes of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. None of it mattered for the final 30 minutes, for that matter.
It took the Steelers 28:44 to make a first down. It took them 29:50 to finally get into the end zone for their lone score of the day, a 3-yard reception by tight end Pat Freiermuth.
The offensive game plan looked similar to the 2022 season’s and the one before that – short throws, predictable play-calling.
Pickett wasn’t sharp and made questionable decisions, particularly on a fourth-quarter pass that was intended for Connor Heyward, who had three white jerseys surrounding him. The pass was tipped by linebacker Fred Warner and intercepted by safety Talanoa Hufanga.
“Yeah, Tampa-2. Fred was running down the middle with Connor, I wanted to put it up and over to give Connor a chance,” Pickett said of the interception. “We were playing from behind. At some point, you have to push the ball down the field. That was it, just taking a chance down the field.”
The interception led to a Jake Moody field goal with 5:34 remaining to give San Francisco a 30-7 lead, though the game was over long before that.
The offensive line failed to help establish a run game early and gave up five sacks of Pickett – including three on the team’s final drive of the game.
The running backs couldn’t get much going on the ground, with Harris and Jaylen Warren rushing for a combined 37 yards, 24 of which came on a single carry by Harris. It’s tough to be too hard on the running game, however, when Harris and Warren only got nine combined carries since the offense was playing from behind for the entirety of the game.
“You don’t have enough snaps," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "You’re going three-and-out. You can talk about the run game, but the run-game issues were not enough snaps because we were three-and-out."
Tomlin also spoke a lot about winning the “weighty downs” – third and fourth downs – in his post-game press conference.
“You got to win the weighty downs,” Tomlin said. “We didn’t do a good job today on either side, but particularly how we started offensively – not good.”
Harris echoed his head coach’s sentiments and said the 49ers defensive line affected the offense’s ability to get into any sort of rhythm.
“We didn’t execute on third downs," Harris said. "That was big. We had a lot of three-and-outs. Their scheme of their D-line was just jetting upfield and was disrupting a lot of the double teams. It played a factor because we couldn’t really get into the secondary.”
The 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, so it could be a case of their defense just being that much better than the Steelers’ offense. However, the road doesn’t get much easier when the Cleveland Browns come to town on Sept. 18. The Cleveland defense held Joe Burrow and company to just three points on Sunday in a 24-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Steelers have eight days to clean up their mistakes before beginning AFC North play. Here’s hoping that’s enough time to learn from their miscues.
