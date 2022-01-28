PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Just a few hours after a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on Friday morning, President Joe Biden gave a speech in the city, emphasizing the need to improve the nation’s infrastructure.
His event and the subject matter were scheduled before the Fern Hollow Bridge, near Frick Park, fell, injuring 10 people.
Biden visited the collapse site, speaking with emergency personnel and making brief remarks.
“It had been rated in poor condition for the past 10 years,” Biden said during his speech. “What you all know – or if you don’t, you should know – there are another 3,300 bridges here in Pennsylvania, some of which are just as old and just as decrepit condition, as that bridge was, including here in Pittsburgh, the ‘City of Bridges.’ ”
Biden gave his speech at Mill 19, a collaborative innovation space for A.I., automation and robotics, located at the site of a former steel mill. In that setting, Biden said Pittsburgh is “transforming” itself from “being told you’re a city without a future to becoming a city of the future.”
He envisioned a Pittsburgh 15 years from now.
“You’re going to lead the world again,” Biden said. “It’s not hyperbole. It’s a fact. Where instead of shuttering factories along the Allegheny River, we’re going to now talk about not steel, but we’re going to talk about ‘Robotics Row,’ a three-mile run of some of the world’s most innovative businesses, a place where the future is being written, where families can have good paychecks, good homes, a future with a little bit of breathing room.”
Biden also provided details about a recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan that includes money for repairing bridges, along with other components, including broadband, airports, trains and electric automobiles.
He said the plan is “already making tangible differences” by “investing in our future in every city and town in this country.”
“Pittsburgh also knows the consequences when we ignore the backbone and fail to invest in ourselves, fail to invest in our people,” Biden said. “Some of you have been around long enough to remember how this city lost 100,000 steel jobs between 1970 and 1990. … You or our parents remember what it felt like in your neighborhood. It didn’t feel good. The painful ripple effect it had, jobs lost, families ripped apart.
"So you know that to build a true strong economy, we need a future that’s made in America. That means using products, parts, materials built right here in the United States of America. It means bringing manufacturing back, jobs back, building the supply chains here at home, not outsourcing them abroad, so we have better jobs and lower prices here. It means betting on America’s workers.”
Biden concluded his speech saying, “Let’s face the challenges head on,” Biden said. “Let’s keep building a better America because it is totally, completely within our power. I promise you. I promise you. It’s about time we stop fighting. And it’s about time we start working together again.”
The president was joined by fellow Democrats Sec. of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
“Being in a community like southwestern Pennsylvania, you can point to a lot of what’s going in the right direction with the way Pittsburgh, but also the southwest, has transformed and really diversified its economy over time,” Casey said in a telephone interview prior to the event. “It’s not like the old days where it was dependent on a few industries. It’s a lot more resilient economy. It’s an economy that can position itself for the future well.”
Gainey trumpeted the $1.2 trillion law that “will help us repair our bridges, our roads, our streets and connect people with good-paying union jobs.”
Wolf spoke about the bridge collapse, saying, “We need to invest in high-tech manufacturing. We need to make sure that we bring manufacturing back to the United States. We need to invest directly in manufacturing. But we need to invest in our infrastructure as well to make sure that things like the Forbes Avenue bridge don’t happen. That was a real tragedy.”
The event was part of a concerted effort by the president to get out of Washington more, as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that has limited travel and interaction.
“I think it helps enormously to be able to be physically present in different communities and to walk through and review the benefits of – in this case – one of the most significant bills passed in a long time,” Casey said. “That’s the infrastructure bill.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, 15th Congressional District, used Biden’s visit as an opportunity to criticize the president's policies.
“One year into Joe Biden’s presidency, Pennsylvania voters are concerned about the highest inflation in over 39 years, decreasing real wages, and a supply chain in crisis as Biden’s failed policies continue to devastate families throughout the Commonwealth,” Thompson said. “There’s hardly a business I’ve met with that hasn’t encountered a supply chain issue that’s impacting their bottom line. This translates into higher consumer prices and hurts already strained family budgets.”
Thompson voted against the infrastructure bill because, he said, it did not invest sufficiently in broadband and was not bipartisan enough.
