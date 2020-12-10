A game that began ugly for Pitt had a pretty ending for the Panthers, as they overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Northwestern 71-70 on sophomore Justin Champagnie’s game-winning dunk that came with 5.6 seconds remaining at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Wednesday night in Evanston, Ill.
The Panthers scored only 22 points in the first half and didn’t lead until Champagnie’s late score.
“That was just a relief moment,” Champagnie said of his game-winning dunk. “I felt like we worked for that. We wanted to win that game so bad and went out there and played our hearts out and it just happened.
“It was a good feeling.”
Coach Jeff Capel was pleased with his team’s resilience.
“Our guys fought and competed in a way that makes all of us – the coaching staff – really, really proud,” Capel said after the game.
Point guard Xavier Johnson dished Champagnie the ball with the clock winding down. Johnson lead all scorers with 21 points after being held to five in the first half. The junior also made 5-of-9 shots from 3-point range.
Champagnie’s dunk capped off a phenomenal game for the sophomore, who finished with 20 points and 20 rebounds. It was the first 20-20 game for a Pitt player since DeJuan Blair in 2009.
Capel called Champagnie’s play “spectacular” and mentioned another player he coached who had accomplished the same feat.
“I’ve actually coached a guy that’s had a 20 and 20 game by the name of Blake Griffin,” Capel said of his star player during his tenure at Oklahoma.
With 1:25 remaining in the game, the Panthers trailed by five after working their way back from a double-digit halftime deficit.
Pitt had gotten within one a few times in the second half but had been unable to pull ahead. With 38.4 seconds remaining, Au’Diese Toney made two free throws to bring the Panthers within three.
On the ensuing Northwestern possession, freshman guard Femi Odukale got a steal and passed the ball to Champagnie who made a layup to push the Panthers within one. Northwestern’s Boo Buie was then intentionally fouled despite having made 8 of 9 free throws in the game. Buie missed both shots, giving the Panthers the ball back with 16 seconds left and a chance to win the game.
Johnson got the ball and passed it to Champagnie for the game-winning score.
Despite struggling offensively in the first half, Pitt’s defense was able to keep the Panthers in the game. Capel and the Pitt coaching staff used the Panthers’ defensive play to encourage the players at halftime.
“We came in at halftime and we told our guys just to relax,” Capel said. “You could tell that guys were putting so much on their plate and frustrated and wearing their frustration on their face because of our offense. And they were kind of missing the fact that we defended at such a high level.”
“What we were doing defensively was really, really good,” Capel continued. “And we told them the offense will come; we’ll do a better job in the second half, we’ll make, we’ll finish.”
Capel was impressed with Johnson’s ability to bounce back after a lackluster first-half performance and mentioned his assist on the game-winning play.
“We wanted to put the ball in his hands and he made such a great, unselfish play,” the coach said. “I think that speaks to his maturity.”
Johnson admitted after the game he was putting pressure on himself during the first half but words from Capel helped him – and the team – settle down in the second half.
“The first half, I was just stuck on myself. I couldn’t make a layup. I was just frustrated,” Johnson said. “Second half, I came out – coach told me, ‘Just play. Trust your work and just play.’ And that’s what we did. And we got out of here with a win.”
Pitt will host Gardner-Webb on Saturday at 4 p.m.
