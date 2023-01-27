Pennsylvania Business Central’s annual Top 100 People edition honors 25 leaders in the Johnstown region who provide goods or services, or offer health and social care, the State College-based publication said.
“These honorees share a dedication to hard work, dynamic leadership and the pursuit of excellence,” Pennsylvania Business Central’s editorial staff said on its website.
“Their success enhances the life of central Pennsylvania, raising the standard of living and providing a flourishing and fulfilling region for all of us.”
The Top 100 People for 2023 were identified through Pennsylvania Business Central’s collaboration with community leaders, local chambers of commerce, business and industry leaders and its readers.
“In selecting this year’s honorees, we wanted to show the full spectrum of leadership – from the small entrepreneur to the CEO of a large corporation – that helps shape our communities and our lives,” according to Pennsylvania Business Central.
The following list includes the individuals selected as Top 100 honorees for 2023 from the Johnstown area:
n Bob Colvin, associate broker/co-owner, of RE/MAX Team, realtors in Johnstown.
n John Augustine, administrative director of the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center.
n Sara “Sally” Sargent, founder of The Sargent’s Group Inc.
n Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp.
n George W. Appley, executive vice president and chief operations officer of Concurrent Technologies Corp.
n Edward D. Peretin, president of Enterprise Ventures Corp.
n Samuel J. Catanese, CPA/Leading Partner Catanese Group.
n Eric Renner, president and CEO of 1st Summit Bank and its holding company 1st Summit Bancorp of Johnstown Inc.
n Jem Spectar, president of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
n William Polacek, president and CEO of JWF Industries.
n John Polacek, chief operating officer of JWF Defense Systems, JWF Industries.
n Steven Nunez, president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
n Jeffrey A. Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Financial Inc.
n Bill Caldwell, market president of Conemaugh Health System.
n Timothy Harclerode, CEO of Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.
n Thomas F. Deter, president of H.F. Lenz Co.
n John N. McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College.
n David G. Antolik, president and director of S&T Bancorp Inc. and S&T Bank.
n The Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, president of St. Francis University.
n Randy L. Frye, founding dean of Shields School of Business, St. Francis University.
n Gary A. Poborsky, president and CEO of Gap Pollution & Environmental Control/ GapVax Inc.
n Joel Valentine, president and CEO of Wessel & Company.
n Patrick Bearjar, chief operations officer of Wessel & Company.
n Laura Herrington, executive director of the Indiana County Tourism Bureau.
• Carol A. Myers, executive vice president and chief financial officer of 1st Summit Bank.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
