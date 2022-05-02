JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania added 5,367 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

There were 13 new deaths over the same span.

Across the region, five counties saw double-digit case increases, including Cambria with 35 more cases and Somerset with 15, while Westmoreland County added 114.

Indiana County was the only county to report an additional death. It now has 356 since COVID-19 first arrived in the area in the spring of 2020.

Cambria County’s additional cases put the county at 34,761.

Somerset County reached 18,786 cases.

Bedford County hit the 11,000-case mark but added just two cases over the weekend.

Blair County added 22 cases. Indiana County added 20 cases and Clearfield County added 19.

Centre County added 52 cases over the same span.

The latest additions were largely through the latest omicron subvariants, which now number several across the nation.

The variants have a reputation for being more contagious but less severe than the delta variant that hit the Johnstown region in early 2021. 

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

COVID-19 By the Numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Population
Cambria 35 0 34761 26700 732 130192
Somerset 15 0 18786 25578 407 73447
Bedford 2 0 11000 22970 275 47888
Blair 22 0 29799 24460 615 121829
Indiana 20 1 17542 20865 356 84073
Clearfield 19 0 19409 24489 347 79255
Centre 52 0 35677 21971 348 162385
Westmoreland 114 0 80457 23060 1373 348899
Region 279 1 247431 23611 4453 1047968
Pennsylvania 2564 13 2823133 22052 44679 12801937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you