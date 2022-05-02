JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania added 5,367 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
There were 13 new deaths over the same span.
Across the region, five counties saw double-digit case increases, including Cambria with 35 more cases and Somerset with 15, while Westmoreland County added 114.
Indiana County was the only county to report an additional death. It now has 356 since COVID-19 first arrived in the area in the spring of 2020.
Cambria County’s additional cases put the county at 34,761.
Somerset County reached 18,786 cases.
Bedford County hit the 11,000-case mark but added just two cases over the weekend.
Blair County added 22 cases. Indiana County added 20 cases and Clearfield County added 19.
Centre County added 52 cases over the same span.
The latest additions were largely through the latest omicron subvariants, which now number several across the nation.
The variants have a reputation for being more contagious but less severe than the delta variant that hit the Johnstown region in early 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.