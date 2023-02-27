CLYMER, Pa. – Dressed in winter coats and hats and carrying signs, members of the Penns Manor Education Association formed a picket line on Monday across from the street from the school district building on Route 553 Highway.
Nearly all 68 educators participated in the first day of the strike.
"I'm really hoping we can agree to something soon," business teacher Adelle Dolney said. "I really want to be back in my classroom."
She was holding a sign reading "We stand together."
Dolney doesn't just work at Penns Manor, but is mother of two students there and a graduate of the district.
She said she never thought the situation would lead to a strike.
Teachers at Penns Manor have met informally and formally with district and board leaders since January 2022. Their contract expired in July.
Since then, the groups have negotiated nearly 20 times and in November, after bargaining was not moving forward, the educators passed a strike authorization.
Negotiations continued through Saturday, but no progress could be made.
One of the main sticking points in the district's proposal that employee spouses who work in other districts be removed from the existing health care plan.
According to a fact sheet on the Penns Manor website, school officials argue that hospitalization insurance coverage has increased over 25% in the past two years, and that this year alone costs are more than $2 million.
Union representatives have countered that Penns Manor has operated on a surplus budget for the 10 years, except 2019, and keeping existing terms of a contract are important to PMEA members.
Other issues brought up on the picket line include the wage freezes some teachers have taken in the last seven years and the Penns Manor board's proposal to sunset existing early retirement language in the contract.
The fact sheet states that "P.M.A.S.D. provides to each teacher, who has twenty five years of credited service under the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System, and is at least 55 years of age $14,000 into a 403(b) account for the retiree each year for five years following retirement from the P.M.A.S.D." and the "total amount of early retirement funds paid into a retired teacher’s 403(b) account is $70,000."
Money is also paid out into a severance account for unused sick days.
One teacher of more than 30 years at Penns Manor, who preferred not to be named, said it seems like no matter what the union offers as a compromise on these matters, district officials won't budge and instead "want a major concession."
That teacher added that their primary concern is making sure future educators have the same wages and benefits existing employees do.
"We're trying to be fair," the individual said.
Teachers weren't the only people on the line.
Penns Manor mother Heather Trappen and her third-grader, Willow Mack, also sported signs in favor of the educators.
"They work hard and deserve what they're asking for," Trappen said.
She spoke fondly of the supportive and caring nature of the teachers from pre-K through her daughter's current grade, describing them as "phenomenal."
Her sign read "Parents for teachers because if you'd shield my baby girl from an active shooter, I sure as h*ll can shield you from an unfair deal."
Annie Briscoe, Pennsylvania State Education Association Central-West region advocacy coordinator, said this was the first strike in the six-county area of Indiana, Cambria, Armstrong, Bedford, Somerset and Jefferson counties in at least the past 10 years.
"Right now, we're fighting to maintain what we have," she said. "It did not have to come to this."
Briscoe has helped the Penns Manor educators throughout the bargaining process and was toting a sign on the picket line Monday.
In a release posted to www.pennsmanor.org, district officials said Friday's negotiations with a state mediator started at 1 p.m. and ran until 8:30 p.m., with PMEA requesting another gathering on Saturday where the strike proposal was presented.
At the union's request, each board member was contacted and presented the proposal and unanimously rejected it.
Until the walkout ends, classes at Penns Manor will be canceled and extracurricular activities are expected to carry on as scheduled.
Briscoe said the union is open to negotiations throughout the length of the strike.
