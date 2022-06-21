JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Community members are invited to a public meeting hosted by PennDOT to present plans for the state Route 271 pre-cast box culvert and joint repair project in Upper Yoder Township from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The gathering will be held at the Upper Yoder Township Building, 110 Sunray Drive, Suite 1.
This project includes the addition of pre-cast concrete slabs above existing box culverts to help alleviate water infiltration and concrete repairs completed on the culvert ‘stop slabs and walls. There will be minor approach paving and guiderail upgrades as well.
Detours will be utilized during the construction of the project.
Representatives from PennDOT will be available during the meeting.
