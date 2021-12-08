The deadline for the fifth annual Innovations Challenge has been extended to Jan. 21 by PennDOT.
Students in ninth through 12th grades are invited to participate.
The goal of the challenge is to encourage learners to use their creativity, problem-solving and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation problems.
This year’s contest takes into account the state’s diverse demographics and asks students to develop a cost-effective and comprehensive public engagement strategy that and uses innovative technologies and tools that PennDOT can implement to more effectively connect with residents of all ages during planning and project development.
The first place team will win $4,000 that was donated by the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors and the American Council of Engineering Companies of PA.
Regional winners will be invited to compete in the state championship set for the spring.
For more information, visit the Innovations Challenge webpage at www.penndot.gov.
