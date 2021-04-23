Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown have agreed to expand their transfer agreement and increase program pathways from 17 to 29 offerings.
This is a 2+2 agreement, which means Penn Highlands graduates can begin their academic careers at Pitt-Johns-town as juniors.
To learn more, visit Transfer Central on the Penn Highlands Community College website at www.pennhighlands.edu/transfer.
