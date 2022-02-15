JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown High School students will now have the opportunity to participate in an extended culinary program with Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, which could lead to internships.
The new collaboration was announced on Tuesday at the PHCC board of trustees meeting.
Rob Farinelli, vice president of academic affairs, told the group about the news and provided further details regarding how it’ll work.
“We have courses ... and we have objectives and we have all of those good things that make up a solid curriculum, but we’ve not had a location to have a culinary program in the past,” he said. “That seems to be taken care of with this.”
Penn Highlands and Greater Johnstown already have separate culinary programs, but this will expand on those.
Farinelli said the top GJHS dual enrollment students will be funneled to the college, which will continue to train them in credit courses their junior and senior years at a downtown Johnstown location.
Steve Nunez, PHCC president, said the facility in the city will be a storefront on Main Street.
The college’s landlord will outfit the space to accommodate the new need, and Penn Highlands will purchase equipment with grant funding.
“This is about having something meaningful – something purposeful downtown, and working with the Greater Johnstown High School makes it that to me,” Nunez said.
As students progress through the program, the goal will be to work with area restaurants and help students get internships there.
“Not quite sure what that looks like at this point,” Farinelli said, “but we are getting the local restaurants downtown on-board.”
“We are always developing both college and career pathways for our students,” Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said after the meeting. “By adding this pathway, we support the downtown expansion in the restaurant industry with highly qualified culinary professional. Our students are the solution for local business and industry.”
She added that the school district has had “a very successful partnership with PHCC for years, which has graduated over 100 students with their associate’s degree.”
Farinelli said the collaboration could lead to a certificate in culinary arts, which will need to be developed, or an associate’s degree from Penn Highlands.
He considers it a great partnership between the two schools.
“We’re very excited about it,” Nunez said.
Carissa Itle Westrick, a trustee, told the pair that she’s part of a “local foods, local places” effort to encourage partnership between growers and consumers.
She said there’s a focus on the downtown Johnstown area and wondered if there’s a possible collaboration with this development.
Nunez told her there absolutely is.
