McHENRY, Md. – The Penn Highlands Community College men's basketball team's season ended in the championship game of the NJCAA Division II Region 20 Tournament on Saturday night. No. 4 Garrett College prevailed by a 93-68 decision.
The 13-0 Lakers limited Penn Highlands to just eight points over the final 11 minutes of the first half. Penn Highlands held steady in the second half, but could not overcome the 22-point deficit at the half.
D'Monte Brown topped Garrett with 31 points. Malik Whitaker added 20 points. Cameron Selders totaled 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Robel Desta compiled 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Kendrick Vaughn led the Black Bears with 18 points and five rebounds. JJ Castro netted 14 points and grabbed six boards, while Bryce Huss scored 11 points. Justin Morris added seven points, nine assists and five rebounds.
Vaughn and Morris wee named to the All-Tournament Team.
