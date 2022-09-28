Penn Highlands to hold casino fundraiser
The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation will hold a casino night fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Sunnehanna Country Club, Westmont.
Authentic casino games and real card dealers will be available. Jazz in your Face will provide the entertainment.
Proceeds benefit students at the college through the Supporting Scholars Fund.
For more information or to purchase tickets at www.pennhighlands.edu/casino or call the foundation at 814-262-6448.
