DAVIDSVILLE – Kaufman Mennonite Church pastor Michael Dean says gobs are his favorite Pennsylvania food.
“The creamy goodness reminds me of Suzy Q’s,” he said.
The Arizona native noticed Pennsylvania meals are European-inspired – Polish, Czech, German. In the Mennonite community, there’s a heavy German influence.
“Our potlucks are sausage, potato and pierogies,” Dean said.
Growing up in the Southwest, Dean ate Latino/Hispanic dishes. His favorite food was his aunt’s cocktail weenies during Christmas time. At age 13, he was introduced to canned meat and spiritual food.
“I was invited to a Mennonite church camp, and I discovered both,” he said.
He was raised in no particular faith, but church camp changed him. His father and mother noticed a difference. When he was 16, Dean’s parents allowed him to become Mennonite. They attended his baptism.
Dean said the Mennonites, the Amish, the Brethren and Quakers are known as “Anabaptist.” Ana means “Re.” Baptist means “Baptism” – because they were rebaptized as adults, since their baptism took place when they were infants.
“Mennonites believe baptism should occur at the age when the adult can make that decision for themselves,” he says. “It is not a decision made for them as infants.”
Becoming Mennonite, Dean entered ministry over the military. After 23 years of pastoring a Mennonite church in Illinois, he says the Lord led him to relocate to Pennsylvania, along with his wife, Tonya, and the couple’s three sons.
Dean’s groomed beard draws the assumption of Amish.
Although his clothing says otherwise.
“The Mennonites at Kaufman Church dress causally,” he said.
“The Amish dress conservatively, to stay separate from the world.”
But these Anabaptists come together for meat canning.
Which feeds hungry people – locally and globally.
“Through Mennonite Central America, Mennonite and Amish people do over 600,000 canned meats a year, at a cannery in Chambersburg,” Dean said.
He explained that the 24-ounce cans are filled with beef, pork or turkey. On March 3, Dean, his church members and the Amish did eight hours of canning.
“Men and women participate in the process,” he said.
The canned meat has benefitted the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in downtown Johnstown.
Globally, the food is distributed to the Middle East, the Ukraine and Africa – even into North Korea, where U.S. aid can’t go.
“The political tensions in North Korea makes it tough,” he said.
“The canned meat reaches hospitals and orphanages, because of our partnership with Christian organizations already there.”
Dean’s church members also raise money for the meat and canning supplies. On Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the church is having a relief sale.
Attendees can expect handmade quilts, crafts, sweet treats and other items.“Get the barbecued chicken,” he said. “It’s not from the tin can.”
LaToya Bicko is a Johnstown freelance writer.
