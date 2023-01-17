JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A change took place on Tuesday atop the leadership of the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, one of the city’s most important governmental agencies, as local businessman Mark Pasquerilla was elected its new chairman.
The five-member board unanimously elected Pasquerilla to the position during the JRA’s reorganization meeting. Pasquerilla previously was vice chairman under former Chairman Monsignor Raymond Balta.
Pasquerilla is also involved in several local organizations, including Pasquerilla Enterprises, Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership and Vision Together 2025.
Johnstown City Council decided to not reappoint Balta to the JRA. Council instead put Sherri Rae, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s director of equity and community engagement, on the board.
“Honestly, it was just time for a change,” City Councilwoman Marie Mock said. “There’s nothing that was detrimental that caused the non-reappointment. It just was time for a change.”
Pasquerilla said his goal for the authority will be “good governance.”
“I want to make sure that the input of the other board members gets heard,” Pasquerilla said, “and I think we’ve got to continue to foster economic development in the city of Johnstown.”
Balta, who served on the authority for more than a decade, could not immediately be reached for comment.
“I think he provided sound leadership with the JRA. … He deserves a lot of credit for his time as chair,” Pasquerilla said of Balta, who in his time as chairman oversaw the JRA’s involvement in the ongoing region-wide sewer remediation project that is being done as part of a consent order with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Even one of the JRA’s most outspoken critics, former Republican mayoral candidate John DeBartola, complimented Balta during the meeting.
DeBartola had publicly said Balta should not be reappointed to the JRA board, arguing that new people should be put on local boards to provide different perspectives.
“But I have to give credit where credit is due,” DeBartola said of Balta. “The man knew everything. He knew that consent order inside and out, and many people believe he was the JRA.”
Mock called Rae “a new face” who is “involved in the community.”
“She’s a good person,” Mock said. “She’s well-educated. She’s smart.”
“I’m very happy to be a part of this organization,” Rae said during the meeting. “I really look forward to ways to make my adopted city home better and more vibrant.”
Laura Huchel, a member of both the JRA and Johnstown City Council, voted to appoint Rae to the JRA.
“I’m thrilled with Sherri,” Huchel said. “I think she’s going to bring a great new perspective. I really value her experience and her inclusion. I think that has more relevance than one might think to the redevelopment authority and what we do to engage other members of the community.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
