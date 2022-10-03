CRESSON, Pa. – The Cambria County Historical Society plans to hold its “Party from the Past” from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday at the Cresson American Legion, 222 Ashcroft Avenue, Cresson.
This year’s theme is the 1970s.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1970s-style clothing.
Scheduled activities include drinks and appetizers, a basket raffle, a horse racing game, a 1970s Trivial Pursuit contest and special drawings.
The Rattlers, a Gallitzin-based band that was established in 1972, is scheduled to play rock music from the 1950s through the 1970s.
Attendees must be at least 21 years of age.
Visit cambriacountyhistorical.com, call 814-472-6674 or email awbuck@verizon.net for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.