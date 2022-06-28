A new partnership between Green Flower and Climb Credit will allow more access to cannabis education classes at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
These certificate courses, offered via Green Flower, are relatively new for the school and provide students with knowledge of the cannabis industry.
That ranges from business, law enforcement and medical fields to agriculture and horticulture.
By working with Climb, a student's full tuition for the classes can now be financed.
The Mount's next cannabis course begins July 5.
For more information, visit https://cannabis.mtaloy.edu.
