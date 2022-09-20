JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Longtime Wolf Furniture employee Tony Belskey said he most enjoyed the relationships he made with customers over his 37-year career at Wolf before it closed a few years ago.
Belskey will be a familiar face when people walk into the Johnstown area’s new family-owned furniture store, Park Home, which is set to open Oct. 1 at 600 Galleria Drive in Richland Township.
“To see another family company come to the area is fantastic,” Belskey said. “It will be well-received. I’m happy to see a family company come back to the market area and put furniture into people’s homes.”
Belskey, one of four former Wolf employees who now work for Park Home, is the store’s manager.
Travis Muccitelli co-owns Park Home with his brother and father.
“The company started in 1940 in Altoona, and my family has owned it since the 1970s,” he said. “Business has grown over the years, and we are excited to open our second location, in Johnstown.”
The 50,000-square-foot store on Galleria Drive is larger than the Altoona store, he said, and customers can expect to find furniture, appliances and mattresses at all price points.
Muccitelli said he and his family business partners chose the Galleria Drive site, formerly a Gander Mountain location, because they liked the interior of the building better than that of the former Wolf Furniture location on Scalp Avenue.
Wolf Furniture was purchased in 2017 by a real estate investment company that acquired a chain of furniture stores and added Wolf to its portfolio to be reopened under the brand of Loves Furniture. However, that never came to fruition.
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, representatives of state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R- Richland Township, and the Richland Township Board of Supervisors welcomed Park Home to the Johnstown area.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.