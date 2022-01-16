Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Low 22F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Low 22F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.