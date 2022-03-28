Dear Dr. Roach: I had a ganglion cyst removed in 2018. I had no pain before it was removed, nor since – until now. I can see a very small lump forming, and it seems to be hitting a nerve. There is pain.
Is it important to get it checked out now? – S.B.
Answer: A ganglion cyst is a common benign tumor, most frequently found in the hand and wrist. They typically occur over a joint or along a tendon. They contain a thick, gelatinous fluid. Many patients come to see me about them because they are worried it is something serious or because they don’t care for the appearance.
Some people do have pain, numbness and even weakness due to compression of an adjacent nerve.
Ganglion cysts frequently go away by themselves, and I usually advise patience, but pain is definitely an indication to get this checked out if it doesn’t quickly go away. Weakness should be evaluated immediately. A hand surgeon is the appropriate consultant. The hand surgeon may elect to aspirate the fluid from the cyst, which usually is effective. Recurrence of the cyst may require definitive surgery.
I have never seen a ganglion cyst recur after surgery, but a 10% recurrence rate is reported in the literature. It seems you are one of the unlucky ones.
Many patients have told me they have been recommended to “bash it with a Bible.” Please don’t do that.
Dear Dr. Roach: Does turmeric work to treat arthritis? – W.
Answer: Many small studies have shown benefit in people with osteoarthritis of the knee to reduce pain. In a well-done trial comparing the active ingredient in turmeric (curcumin) to placebo, both groups had significant reductions in pain, but the turmeric extract group had better pain reduction.
There was not an improvement in the physical functioning, such as walking speed or ability to climb stairs. There were fewer adverse events in the turmeric extract group than the placebo group.
There is moderate evidence that turmeric extracts improve pain in people with osteoarthritis of the knee. I would emphasize that exercise remains an important therapy at both reducing pain and improving function. Unfortunately, there are no medical treatments known to reverse or even slow down the progressive damage of osteoarthritis.
