The return of the Miss Pennsylvania USA and Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA pageants to the Johnstown area is expected to provide an economic boost of more than $200,000, said Nicole Waligora, Visit Johnstown sports tourism program coordinator.
“The thing about these pageants is the contestants bring friends and family, more than a typical sporting event,” she said.
However, that’s a preliminary estimate, and Waligora noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and state mitigation efforts could alter it.
More than 100 participants are expected to compete in the contests, which will be held July 30 and 31 at the Richland Performing Arts Center at Richland High School.
Local businesses expected to benefit from the pageants include hotels, restaurants, shops and other peripheral companies, such as gas stations.
“The money’s flowing in in a lot of different areas,” Waligora said.
Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations for Crown American Associates, agreed. Speaking on behalf of both the downtown location of the Holiday Inn – the host hotel for the event – and the location on Scalp Avenue, Radovanic expects the impact of the contests on room rentals and other businesses to be positive.
“The pageant industry is a huge economic driver,” she said.
For Richland School District, hosting the events in the performing arts center is an “honor,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
“We’re just glad they’re back after the hiatus,” he added.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pageants were not held in 2020. Contestants last competed in Johnstown in 2019. Waligora said the previous events were a success and the area is eager to have them return.
Radovanic described the economic boost generated last time the contests were held in Johnstown as “really impressive.”
“We hope and expect those types of numbers here with the event returning,” she said.
Prior to hosting the pageants, Richland’s performing arts center is due to receive a number of upgrades, including a new sound and lighting system. The school board approved the work during the March meeting, and the improvements are scheduled to be completed by the end of the school year.
To enter to become a contestant or to learn more about the events, visit www.misspennsylvaniausa.com.
