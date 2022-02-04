Cambria County will remain divided among three Pennsylvania House of Representatives districts – and entirely contained in one Senate district – over the next decade.
On Friday, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 4-1 to give final approval to maps, drawn following the 2020 U.S. Census, that will be used, beginning this year, barring legal challenges made to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania within the next 30 days.
The major change in the county is that Johnstown switches House districts from being in the 71st, currently represented by Republican Rep. Jim Rigby, to the 72nd, a seat held by Rep. Frank Burns, a Democrat.
The 71st will now stretch from Ogle Township, Somerset County to Reade Township in Cambria’s northeast corner.
“For me, I certainly would have a lot bigger territory,” Rigby, a Ferndale resident, said. “A lot of it is rural. I’m used to having a nice, small district about 10 miles end to end. I’m going to lose that. … (There will be) a lot more to learn, a lot more folks to meet, a lot of introductions need to be done, again, to find who the players are, who do I work with, who can you confide in, trust. It takes time to build those relationships.”
The 72nd will now include the region’s largest population center, Johnstown, if the map survives any court challenges.
“If this district remains the same, I’ve got to get out into the community and start meeting some of the people in the new parts of the district and make sure they understand what my positions are and what I’m all about,” Burns said.
Burns said his work has already overlapped with legislators in the city.
“We’ve always helped anyone who asked for help anyway,” Burns said. “Now we’ll just formally be their representative officially. But it still takes time. We’ll get into the neighborhoods, knock on doors, meet area residents to find out what their issues really are, what their concerns are and how we’re able to help them.”
More than a dozen municipalities in the northwest corner of Cambria will be in the 73rd District, which is represented by state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria, who announced he does not plan to seek re-election.
Most of Somerset will remain in the 69th District (Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar). All of Bedford County is in the 78th District (Rep. Jesse Topper). Eastern Westmoreland County is in the 59th District (Rep. Leslie Rossi). All three are Republicans.
In the Senate, Cambria will remain in the 35th District, represented by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township. The 35th will now include part of Centre County, but lose Bedford County. Bedford will move to the 32nd District, which includes Somerset, now represented by state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette.
The maps finalized on Friday are similar to the drafts approved in December by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, chaired by Mark Nordenberg, chancellor emeritus of the University of Pittsburgh.
Nordenberg and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, a Republican, along with two Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa and House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, voted in favor of the final maps.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, a Republican, opposed, accusing the chairman of acting for political reasons. “Our goal is to follow the constitution,” Benninghoff said, according to a Spotlight PA article. “This is, in my opinion, trying to make water flow uphill.”
David Thornburgh, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy, a non-partisan group that promotes itself as advocating for better government, had an initial positive reaction to the maps.
“I’m a big believer that good process produces good results,” Thornburgh said. “I think the LRC ran a good process and I think these are good maps. I know the chairman took some heat. I think it’s telling that the set of maps was approved 4-1. It wasn’t a straight-party vote. That tells me that he was running a fair process. and certainly there was no shortage of citizen comments. I think they had 6,000 comments after the draft maps came out.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
