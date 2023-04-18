The Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists will be offering a webinar series this summer, featuring an eclectic set of guests the organization hopes will spur greater participation in outdoor sports.
Every second Thursday at 7pm beginning in May, attendees can tune in and learn as guest speakers share their outdoor passions. On May 11, Ari Capotis, who operates her own guide service, will discuss her impact and outreach efforts with the sport of fly fishing.
PA. Game Commission furbearer biologist Thomas Keller will speak about reintroducing the American Marten to state forests on June 8, and on July 13 guest Vincent Lind will talk about his Antler & Feather Co. podcast, which attempts to bring new hunters afield. And finally on Aug.10 trained chef Jeremy Critchfield will share his knowledge of the culinary angle of outdoor sports.
Each webinar costs $5 each, or $5 for all four. A wild game recipe is included with each viewing as well as a chance to win a “summer giveaway package”. Tickets can be purchased at https://pfsc.org/online-store/ols/categories/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.