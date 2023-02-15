Anglers need not be alarmed this spring when they discover felled trees dropped in their favorite trout streams. The Somerset Conservation District has teamed with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy to add more natural structure in local headwaters to benefit water quality, aquatic life and fishermen.
The agencies are strategically felling live trees with diameters of ten inches and up across small streams to create conditions that have naturally occurred in nature for thousands of years. When large trees fall across waterways humans tend to remove them, which is unnatural and detrimental to aquatic life. “Historically that’s been something that those fish in those rivers were dependent on for a whole host of reasons,” said Greg Shustrick, Somerset Conservation District watershed specialist.
The relatively new habitat improvement practice, called "Large Wood Installation", lets water flow freely underneath the trees, is being tried on native brook trout headwaters in rural Somerset County, far from homes and backyards that could possibly be flooded.
“It probably looks a little out-of-place to some people, because over the past century or so our streams have been straightened and debris has been removed,” said Shustrick. “It’s common practice that if a tree or debris is in the water we want to dredge the stream and get it out.”
He explained that purposely adding natural structure has been going on for decades in western states, and is actually conducted via permit under the Department of Environmental Protection’s “fish habitat enhancement”.
The Western PA. Conservancy, along with Trout Unlimited, has applied the technique for over ten years in the northern tier counties, and has recently partnered with conservation district to “chop and drop” in places such as Higgins Run. “The conservation district did the design and the permitting, and then we hired them to come in and cut the trees,” said Shustrick, who warned, “If people come across these things, they shouldn’t think something terrible is happening.”
Shustrick and his coworkers call the structure “a beautiful mess.” The trees are typically one-a-half to two times longer than the width of the stream channel. That way, he said, they won’t float and migrate around, and at wisely-determined angles won’t wash downstream. Crews using chainsaws and a grip-hoists position the logs at precise locations. “It’s minimal impact,” he stated. Higgins Run sports 28 of the new structures.
Shustrick explained that the benefits of the structures are many, in that they widen the flood plane and lower flow velocity, therefore mitigating erosion. Sediment retention stays where it belongs—on the flood plane instead of washing downstream. Wetlands stay healthy, and during dry spells base flows remains cool and somewhat deep in pools. Trout of all ages thrive in such habitat as do the macro invertebrates they feed upon.
“Over time a pool will develop downstream of the structure, and upstream of the structure,” he said. “Overall, it will benefit the stream and the fishing.”
The technique is being be applied in the Quemahoning watershed and in many headwater streams throughout Somerset County that range 10 to 20 feet wide. Shustrick claimed that the practice will actually reduce downstream flooding, as the flood plain will widen upstream.
Unlike beaver dams, the structures will allow both water and fish to move under them. “Fish can swim from one structure to another,” said Shustrick. “There’s always going to be a main channel that flows underneath.”
He predicts anglers will be calling his office this spring with complaints of clogged waterways, but he reassures the technique will actually benefit them. “You’re going to have a bigger population (of trout) because of this. You’re going to have bigger fish because of this.” Although the project is geared more towards naturally-producing trout, Shustrick said the structures will promote the holdover of stocked fish as well.
