SOMERSET – Somerset County’s president judge is asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to appoint a judge from outside the county to handle the pending criminal case against Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary said he has requested that an out-of-county senior judge handle all proceedings involving Thomas, who now faces criminal charges in his home county.
“I do not know who will be appointed or when a decision will be made, but I anticipate the Supreme Court will honor our request,” Geary told The Tribune-Democrat.
According to state police, Thomas is accused of illegally entering a Windber woman’s home earlier this month despite her telling him to stay away, then raping her after she slapped him and told him to leave.
Thomas plans to fight the charges and, through his Pittsburgh attorney, Ryan Tutera, has maintained he is innocent.
As Somerset County’s chief prosecutor, Thomas has presented cases before Somerset County judges for the past two years while working inside an office in the same building as the judges.
Geary noted that it’s common for outside judges to be appointed to ensure that the defendant and their accuser both receive a fair trial without the perception of bias.
“In instances like this, this is a routine procedure,” Geary said.
A similar move is also anticipated at the magisterial district court level.
As of Tuesday, Thomas was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Oct. 13 before District Judge William Seger in Windber, but an outside district judge can also be appointed to hear oversee the proceeding, Geary said.
Pennsylvania state police filed charges against Thomas, and the state Office of Attorney General is prosecuting the case.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
