Right before every election, political ads become much more prevalent, appearing on every news medium, and often leaving people just wanting the whole process to be over so that they could go back to watching television or scrolling through social media in peace.
As these ads started to appear everywhere, I began to start hearing more and more complaints from my classmates, regardless of their opinions on the candidates or issues that were addressed in the ads.
This made me really begin to think about how effective political ads are. If most people find them annoying, are they really that useful in helping to promote a candidate’s cause?
In order to answer this question, I created an anonymous survey that asked this question: “Regardless of whether you were able to vote or not, did political ads ultimately help you to choose a candidate, or did they not affect your decision at all?”
With help from some of my school’s history and English teachers, I was able to get my survey out to a large student population. I received 240 responses from students in different grade levels.
When responding to the survey, participants were able to respond to the initial question in two ways: “Yes, they helped me choose a candidate or change who I support” or “No, they didn’t make me change who I supported at all.”
The results were very clear: 216 of the 240 participants, an overwhelming majority, responded that the ads did not sway their opinions at all, while only 24 participants responded that ads helped them make a final decision when choosing whom to support.
One student said political ads are very ineffective in changing a personal standpoint – largely because they are often about issues that are loosely related to a candidate, as they are created by a third-party organization, or statements are taken out of context.
The student also believes that ads are being heavily targeted toward the younger generations because he sees most of these ads on YouTube and other popular social media sites.
‘Six times a day’
Lauren Anderson, a junior at Westmont Hilltop, said election ads can be informative and convincing – to a certain extent.
Whenever they become repetitive, though, she begins to take issue.
“I don’t mind seeing election ads because I think they’re serving their purpose to put the candidates’ names out there and let their most important view be heard,” she said. “However, when they get repetitive and I see the same one six times a day, I start to get annoyed with the content I’m seeing.”
For Lauren, it is practically impossible to avoid seeing ads so many times because they are everywhere, from her social media accounts to her TV commercials.
Although she recognizes the unflattering remarks and attacks on other candidates and their beliefs in these ads, Lauren always tries to pick out the ads that reveal the values of a candidate.
“Some of them are informative about the candidate and highlight their most important values and beliefs about their intentions while holding office, however I do see some that are more directed at opposing the other candidate,” she said.
“If I see a well-thought-out and informative commercial, I’m automatically going to look into whatever they’re addressing more,” she said, “but if it’s just full of surface-level statements and a commercial doesn’t have a hook, I can see it as a deterrent.”