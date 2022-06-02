More than one pound of suspected methamphetamine was seized from a Meyersdale Borough home Thursday, Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.
A Meyersdale area resident now has charges pending from the bust.
“A drug sting was launched by the Somerset County District Attorney’s office, into the drug-dealing activities of Stephen Walter in Somerset County,” Metzgar said.
She credited "collaborative" efforts by the Somerset County Drug Task Force and Bureau of Investigation, and the Pennsylvania State Police for leading agents to prevent additional meth from being sold in the area.
“This seizure would not have been possible without the brave law enforcement who risked their safety to take these drugs off of our streets, and I cannot thank them enough,” Metzgar said.
“Drug dealing in this county will not be tolerated and I am proud to work hard to help put dangerous drug dealers behind bars. I hope this operation sends the message to others who may contemplate dealing in our county,” Metzgar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.