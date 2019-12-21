One person was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment Saturday, following a crash near Blough Road in the Stoystown area, Somerset County 911 officials said.
The crash occured approximately 4:45 a.m. near Blough and Buck Run roads, a 911 supervisor said.
The extent of the motorist’s injury was unknown.
Stoystown and Hooversville fire departments responded, as well as state police in Somerset and Conemaugh Township and Somerset EMS units, 911 officials wrote in a release to media.
